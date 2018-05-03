The Sun News
Nigeria's poverty rate rising despite recession exit –W'Bank
World Bank

Nigeria’s poverty rate rising despite recession exit –W’Bank

— 3rd May 2018

The World Bank says unemployment and poverty rates increased in Nigeria despite an exit from recession in 2017.

The Bretton Wood institution made these remarks in a report released on this week.
The report titled, “Nigeria Bi-annual Economic Update: Fragile Recovery,” read: “The decline in the non-oil and non-agriculture sectors, however, continued as aggregate demand remained weak and private sector credit low.

“The rates of unemployment and underemployment increased in 2017 and poverty is estimated to have increased slightly. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in 2018 is expected to hover just over 2 per cent, largely oil sector-driven.

“Nigeria has a big home market, which is constrained by limited connective infrastructure, thereby reducing producers and firms’ ability to reach wider markets.”
The World Bank suggested that policymakers at federal and state levels identify interventions that are best suited to realise development potential of sub-national regions and integrate domestic markets.

“Policymakers may want to focus on investments that reinforce clusters and economies of scale and optimise the connectivity between rural areas and the major urban markets,” the report says.

“Policy makers must also address structural and land management issues in major urban nodes and along major growth corridors to remove or alleviate barriers that undermine the growth potential.”
In March, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the country needed urgent and coherent policies because Nigerians were getting poorer.

