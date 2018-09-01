I’m Nigeria’s highest paid s*x therapist – Jaaruma

Hauwa Saidu Mohammed popularly known as Jaaruma has revealed that she’s Nigeria’s highest paid sex therapist.

In an intimate chat with Inside Nollywood, Jaaruma narrated how she makes millions of naira in the sex trade.

“I’m the highest paid sex therapist in Nigeria. To talk to me on the phone alone will cost you N100,000 and a face to face consultation is N200,000. There is no one charging that much, not even a medical doctor. So, yes, I’m the highest paid sex therapist in Nigeria.

“When I say the highest paid sex therapist, it doesn’t mean that I’m a billionaire or the richest woman in Africa. But among the people that do what I do, I’m the one who gets paid the highest, because I’m the most trusted and most successful. I’m the brain behind Azanza Garckeana, so people trust me more because it came from me, and basically, they are more comfortable with me,” she confessed.

Jaaruma’s new found status didn’t come her way by a twist of fate, she paid for it with sweats and blood; and it took her more than three years of studying Azanza Garckeana plant (silky kola), which became the most phenomenal discovery and highest gross selling sex product of all time.

Jaaruma studied and mastered silky kola with lakanin ningi (SKMLN) for over three years before sending it out for free trials in the 36 states of the federation, and later released it to the public. “At first, I was hesitant to come out to say this is what I do because the African society might be a bit judgmental and I didn’t know if I was going to be a success or failure, but after the product became the highest selling, I can proudly say that this is what I do, I’m the brain behind the therapeutic advantages of Azanza Garckeana.

“I never knew that so many men and women have this problem in Nigeria. I didn’t know that people had this problem in Africa because in Africa we do not talk about intimacy, it is like a taboo. So, for the fact that I dare to talk about it on YouTube and Instagram, it was overwhelming the number of people that came out with this problem, they have been dying in silence looking for solutions.

“The experience has been okay. Although, it was a bit difficult when I first started because of the workload. I lost weight, I lost my skin, I didn’t have time to eat well, moisturize or apply makeup. It’s been a year and four months since I started and the experience has been amazing,” she quipped.