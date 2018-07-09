Nigeria’s growing insecurity

Olutayo Tade

The growing fear of insecurity and the consequent worthlessness of lives of Nigerians have been further affirmed by the deaths recorded across the country last week: (Plateau (over 200 lives), Lagos (over 10 lives) and Ibadan (5 lives). The indications into how Nigeria’s poor security infrastructure and its handlers will unprotect hapless masses emerged on the turn of 2018 with the Benue massacre of about 100 persons felled by Fulani herdsmen. Since that bloody beginning, Nigerian lives have become counted as numbers. We are only alarmed again with the killing of over 200 persons in Plateau state by Fulani herdsmen who operated for hours without intervention from our police who would normally tell us that they are ‘on top of the situation’.

What we have seen since January is a President who consoles and begs victims of massacre to tolerate and leave in peace with others while pampering the killers. In the latest condolence visit, Mr President revealed that he was told that herdsmen now carry AK47. Earlier he had said he did not know the IGP did not obey his directive to go to Benue. He is just realising the need to get his security chiefs work for Nigeria. What this shows is unalloyed loyalty to clannish sentiments and divided loyalty to the constitution and laws of the country. Welcome to Nigeria, the Federal Republic of I don’t Care People and the rising Poverty stricken people Capital of the world!.

It is not the killings of people in Benue, Zamfara, Plateau, Ekiti, Ondo and Nasarawa that foreground the worthlessness of lives in my country; people are only alarmed by the daring nature that the serial killings have assumed following presidential lip service to checking it. If we are given opportunity to choose how we want to die, none of us will choose to die as experienced in the Plateau, or the Otedola Bridge way. The Yoruba categorised these dimensions of death as Ikúgbígbóná (horrifying death). Many prefer to die peacefully in their sleep (fífowóroríkú) but when people are hacked and burnt to death while asleep or awake, that is ‘hot-death’. But the way we are treated while living is more likely to influence how we shall die or the way we shall be interred.

In Nigeria, we experience the practicality of man is born equal but some are more equal than others. The foundation of future death is already laid by a government that pays less attention to the education of her people. The ruling class needs the children of the masses to be illiterate so that they remain unquestioned and silenced. Those that attend school are not catered for; they drop out of school, become useful pawns and fight back at the society that fails to cater for them. They are used as thugs and killed in battle by the state instrumentality that made them so. What a worthless life!