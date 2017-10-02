Nigeria’s future in citizens’ hands – Cleric

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Chairman, Kaduna Baptist Conference of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Rev. Banjo Ajao, on Sunday, said Nigeria future as real giant of Africa was in the hands of its citizens.

He believed that when Nigerians decided to improve on their lifestyles, dedicated to their responsibilities and did everything with the fear of God, then the country would begin to fulfill its mandate as most populous black nation that must be respected and reckon with across the globe.

Rev. Ajao, who spoke during the special programme to commemorate this year’s at First Baptist Church, Ahmadu Bello way, in Kaduna, noted that there would not have been agitations across the country if the resources in the country had been judiciously utilised.

His words, “We thank God that Nigeria is peaceful today and that is why we can gather together. This year’s October 1st coincidentally fell on Sunday and we have keep aside other programmes we would have observed to pray for Nigeria which is 57-year-old today. Nigeria is a great country with a great future which we all must key into by put God first in all we do whether as leaders or followers.

“Though the country was established on a faulty foundation some 57 years ago because that Independence was not properly discussed. But we can make it work and to me, the only way forward for us to take our rightful position in our economy and international politics is not really in the hand of political officeholders many of whom are corrupt but depend largely on the citizens themselves who must learn to do the right thing knowing that God is watching.

“Many of our leaders do not know God let alone of having His fear in their heart. The church in Nigeria has also mingle with the world by unconsciously not telling corrupt politicians and businessmen in its midst undiluted word of God. But because of the elects, God can still give us a new song over this country.

“We must help Nigeria to be great again in reality. The body of Christ must humble itself and pray for Nigeria for God to take control. If we don’t pray for our leaders, we have no right to abuse them when they fail to deliver on their promises or statutory functions. We must be good examples in our businesses. Christian politicians need our prayers. Many of them have been choaked-up and disappointed God and that is why they are not shining for God.

“Another thing is that, we must perform our civic responsibility. We must pay our taxes willingly. We must give time to participate in elections. We need to wake up to the reality on ground that the country is not yet reach the level it suppose to be.

“Our politicians should work to have good name as seen in advanced democratic Nations and not to emerse wealth through corruption which is abomination to God. If we can do these, then we can say we are getting there”, he commended.