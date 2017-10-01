Nigeria’s future depends on agriculture, says FUNAAB VC

The acting Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB), Professor Ololade Enikuomehin, has disclosed that agriculture had become a mainstay of the nation’s economy and that the future of Nigeria depends largely on it.

Professor Enikuomehin stated this at the just-concluded 5th National Conference/Exhibition and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Women in Agricultural Research and Development (NiWARD), with the theme; “Diversity and Inclusiveness in Agricultural Transformation.”

The acting Vice-Chancellor, who was represented at the occasion by the Director, Centre for Excellence in Agricultural Development and Sustainable Environment (CEADESE) of the University, Professor Okanlawon Onagbesan, said “Women have a vital role to play in the agricultural activities, as most of these activities are done by women. We would like you to encourage more women to subscribe to courses in agriculture.”

He enjoined all stakeholders to work together in ensuring that the full potentials of the country were realised by engaging in full agriculture.

Speaking in the same perspective with the acting Vice-Chancellor at the NiWARD conference the Director, African Women in Agricultural Research and Development (AWARD), Dr. Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg urged African leaders to strengthen and increase investment, research and development in agriculture as well as engage more women, if the continent is to sustain the current momentum of improved Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

She said that the “current trends already indicate growth in a positive direction with the World Bank reporting that agricultural GDP growth in Sub-Saharan Africa has accelerated from 2.3 per cent per year in the 1980s to 3.8 percent per year, from 2000 to 2005”.

She added that the African Development Bank (AfDB), has identified agriculture as the continent’s second largest industrial sector by value while McKinsey Global study estimated that agriculture in Africa would grow by 6 per cent per year until 2030.