– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - Nigeria’s elusive Press Freedom
26th July 2018 - Prepaid metering and improved electricity
26th July 2018 - Garbage overflow: A case for landfill
26th July 2018 - A witness to excellence
26th July 2018 - Politricks of use and destroy
26th July 2018 - As politicians fight for survival
26th July 2018 - Chika Balogun: Buhari’s game changer in tourism education
26th July 2018 - Nigeria: A fractured nation
26th July 2018 - History on the rebound
26th July 2018 - Buhari meets 43 APC senators on way forward
Home / Opinion / Nigeria’s elusive Press Freedom
PRESS

Nigeria’s elusive Press Freedom

— 26th July 2018

Nigeria has never had much luck with Press Freedom because for some strange reasons we did not have the Thomas Jeffersons. The few Jefferson wannabe’s we had, didn’t reason like Jefferson.

Lewis Obi

Thomas Jefferson, the profound thinker behind the US Constitution which the Nigerian Constitution strains to ape, wrote from Paris to Edward Carrington, whom Jefferson sent as a delegate to the Continental Congress from 1786 to 1788, on the importance of a free press to keep government in check. He concludes that if he had to choose between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” He explained:

“The people are the only censors of their governors: and even their errors will tend to keep these to the true principles of their institution. To punish these errors too severely would be to suppress the only safeguard of the public liberty. The way to prevent these irregular interpositions of the people is to give them full information of their affairs through the channel of the public papers, & to contrive that those papers should penetrate the whole mass of the people. The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers & be capable of reading them.”

Nigeria has never had much luck with Press Freedom because for some strange reasons we did not have the Thomas Jeffersons. The few Jefferson wannabe’s we had, didn’t reason like Jefferson. The Nigerian Press went through what looked like ‘the eye of the needle’ for the modicum of freedom now available today. Most of the men and women in a position to say anything on the matter always thought that Press Freedom was an extra privilege granted by a benevolent government to aggrandize journalists. And they did not want to aggrandize journalists. Beginning from the period of regional self-government in the 1950’s for the founding three regions, the legislators viewed Press Freedom as a favour to journalists, a favour the journalists didn’t deserve. Sixty years down the road the same mentality still subsists. Its latest yield is the so-called Nigerian Press Council Amendment Bill. Legislations like this would probably pass in the 19th Century, which tells a lot about the mental state of the members of the Nigerian Senate which had no scruples tabling it for the second reading.
READ ALSO: NPO at Senate public hearing, again, opposes proposed media law 

The Nigerian Senate is the exact opposite of what a 21st Century legislature should be. For 17 years it held its budget as a secret and conducted its financial matters like a secret society. Why would it not be afraid of transparency? It shrouded the pay of its members in cult-like confidentiality and awarded itself more emoluments than the US Senate. The senate of the 6th poorest country in the world awarding itself more emoluments than the senate of the richest country in the world. It pads the budget when and as it pleases, spends billions buying extra cars for its members for ‘committee’ work; collects billions for imaginary constituency projects; and the former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala narrated in her new book how she was blackmailed by the Senate into paying N17 billion to members for election campaigns in 2015. The so-called “expenses” by which each Senator collects N15 million a month in addition to 17 different allowances even to a layman are outright illegal and it is still a riddle that a machinery has not been set for the recovery of those monies and the prosecution of the senators.

The Press Council bill is therefore the handiwork of idle fascist minds in the Senate who think they might be punishing the Press by taking the country backwards to the 19th Century at a time the Nigerian media have reached such a level that trying to foist such a Press Council law would be resisted. The Nigerian Press has survived similar attempts in the past. The Newspaper Amendment Act of 1964 had all the essential elements of the current bill. When it was passed, it was considered one of the most shameful legislations enacted in the Third World. It criminalized journalism, aimed to impose censorship and control, sounded alarms over “fake news” similar to what we hear today from the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. The Nigerian Press survived it all. It is not new for those who find themselves in the corridors of power to privatise patriotism, and think they are doing the country a favour. Yet as Burke stated, patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.

Nigerian politicians cannot handle transparency and it is no surprise that they often find themselves at odds with the Press which tends to want to expose public affairs. Even as liberal and as sophisticated as the founding fathers were, some of them wanted the Daily Times nationalized. They were worried about the immense power of the Daily Times which then was the most powerful newspaper in Africa.

The Nigerian Press survived Major-General Muhammadu Buhari’s Public Officers Protection Against False Accusation (Decreee) No. 4 of 1984 under which Mr. Tunde Thompson and Nduka Irabor were sent to prison for a year each and the Guardian newspapers fined N10,000. That monstrous piece of legislation was one of the worst in the world because truth was not a defence.

It was akin to the Seditious Offences Ordinance (1909) which was later repealed, in which truth was also no defence. The Nigerian Press survived the First Republic’s regional control of newspapers which empowered the regional governments to pick and choose which newspapers they would permit to circulate in their areas of political control. The Nigerian Press survived the numerous legislations banning various newspapers and magazines. It will survive this ill-fated Press Council Amendment bill of 2018..

*******

Peter Obi at 57

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, celebrated his 57th last week. We did not expect the typical bash which would not have been undeserved of a man of his accomplishments. But Peter Obi is Peter Obi. He remains as solid as the rock of Gibraltar, true to his principles, unwavering in his convinctions about what constitutes virtue in public life.

In true democracies, his achievements as Governor of Anambra State are such that various groups would be seeking to draft him for President. He is one of less than half a dozen men who, given the opportunity, would turn the country around from Third to First within a cycle.

Many happy returns to Okwute Ndigbo.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

43 APC SENATORS

Buhari meets 43 APC senators on way forward

— 26th July 2018

It also had the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in attendance, as well as 43 senators elected on the platform of the ruling party. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Barely 24 hours after 14 All Progressives Congress (APC) senators defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), President Muhammadu Buhari held an emergency meeting with the remaining…

  • RECONCILIATION POSSIBLE

    Ortom joins PDP, 3 govs, ministers, lawmakers to follow

    — 26th July 2018

    “Even with this development, we don’t think it is too late for reconciliation. As long as people keep their minds open… reconciliation is still possible.” Ismail Omipidan, Romanus Ugwu, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Rose Ejembi, Makurdi and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Reminiscent of the fate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered in the build up to the…

  • ABU IBRAHIM

    Buhari’s ally threatens Saraki, Dogara

    — 26th July 2018

    Abu Ibrahim said: “They were voted because of Buhari. They will lose their seats. Saraki will not save them. They can’t even go to their constituencies.” Fred Itua, Abuja Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs and close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Abu Ibrahim, yesterday, asked Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of…

  • ANSWERED QUESTIONS

    Why I won’t honour police invitation – Saraki

    — 26th July 2018

    Saraki, who offered the explanation through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said all the issues and questions raised in the police invitation letter were answered. Fred Itua, Abuja President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, revealed why he did not honour the invitation by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to their station in…

  • EKWEREMADU CHALLENGE

    Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze warns FG

    — 26th July 2018

    “The Presidency has deployed all manner of undercut methods to deal with what it perceived as the Ekweremadu Challenge,” it said in a statement. Raphael Ede, Enugu The Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter, has warned the Federal Government that Ndigbo would not take it kindly should any harm befall the Deputy…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share