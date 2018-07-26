Nigeria’s elusive Press Freedom

Thomas Jefferson, the profound thinker behind the US Constitution which the Nigerian Constitution strains to ape, wrote from Paris to Edward Carrington, whom Jefferson sent as a delegate to the Continental Congress from 1786 to 1788, on the importance of a free press to keep government in check. He concludes that if he had to choose between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” He explained:

“The people are the only censors of their governors: and even their errors will tend to keep these to the true principles of their institution. To punish these errors too severely would be to suppress the only safeguard of the public liberty. The way to prevent these irregular interpositions of the people is to give them full information of their affairs through the channel of the public papers, & to contrive that those papers should penetrate the whole mass of the people. The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers & be capable of reading them.”

Nigeria has never had much luck with Press Freedom because for some strange reasons we did not have the Thomas Jeffersons. The few Jeffer son wannabe’s we had, didn’t reason like Jefferson. The Nigerian Press went through what looked like ‘the eye of the needle’ for the modicum of freedom now available today. Most of the men and women in a position to say anything on the matter always thought that Press Freedom was an extra privilege granted by a benevolent government to aggrandize journalists. And they did not want to aggrandize journalists. Beginning from the period of regional self-government in the 1950’s for the founding three regions, the legislators viewed Press Freedom as a favour to journalists, a favour the journalists didn’t deserve. Sixty years down the road the same mentality still subsists. Its latest yield is the so-called Nigerian Press Council Amendment Bill. Legislations like this would probably pass in the 19th Century, which tells a lot about the mental state of the members of the Nigerian Senate which had no scruples tabling it for the second reading.