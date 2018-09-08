Nigeria’s democracy in danger, Edwin Clark warns

Once again, I am appealing to some of the overzealous security men not to heat up the polity of this country. Nigeria belongs to all of us, irrespective of what party you belong to.

What is happening in Benue State has not happened in this country before. A situation whereby, a federal agency, like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), going to probe a state government account is unwarranted. These agencies can only probe individuals of State, functionaries of the state government, parastatals of the state and not the state government. The State is independent of the federal government. It has its own organisation like the state House of Assembly, the Judiciary and the state Executive, these are the organs that should be involved in probing State accounts. We know there is corruption in the country, but corruption should be approached universally, not because I belong to A, B, C, then I should be probed, no! If it is universal, people will see it.