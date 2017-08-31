The Sun News
Latest
Nigeria's corruption caused Buhari's ill health –APC chieftain

Nigeria’s corruption caused Buhari’s ill health –APC chieftain

— 31st August 2017

MIFFED by high level corruption in Nigeria in previous administrations, chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos and Anambra, Chief Modestus Umenzekwe has said President Muhammadu Buhari would not have been sick if Nigeria was corruption-free.

    Umenzekwe, in a statement said the visit of the Presidential Media Team to the President in London exposed the lies fed to Nigerians by critics about his health and the economy.

The statement reads: “The visit exposed the opposition and their cohorts of the kind of thoughts that ruled Nigerians for 16 years. President Buhari’s ill health was caused the monumental heap of corruption that he met when he assumed duty.

    “In the power sector alone over N11 trillion was spent and yet nothing to show for it. What the APC government met under power is enough to give Buhari ill health. Look at the findings in the Ministry of Petroleum where someone accumulated wealth of over three nations put together. What about bad road. Today the entire Apapa, in Lagos is being closed down for one year for full road reconstruction. The road network is in shamble up to Tincan Island Ports. That is why the pressure from those calling for restructuring of Nigeria is on the rise.

    When people are talking about change, I laugh because the true meaning of change is nothing but creating a very congenial atmosphere in the state administration. What has Buhari inherited from his predecessors, nothing. Where is Nigerian Airways, Nigerian National Shipping Line, National Electric Power Authority.  Most of these were fraudulently privatized. What are the benefits the nation derived from such privatization? What has happened to the old National Assembly Complex at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, the National Stadium, Tafawa Balewa Square, The National Arts Theatre, The Nigerian Telecommunication (NITEL). They have all gone into oblivion. They are either sold away or completely abandoned to decay. They are now gathering to takeover governance in 2019 when we are yet to clean the mess they made. They are all dreamers.”

3 Comments

  1. Kele 31st August 2017 at 6:15 am
    Reply

    Why do APC politicians especially from Igboland always open their mouth to make stupid statements? How does corruption give a president ill health? This is a 74 year-old man who’s sick with multiple issues including cancer. These APC politicians are not only ignorant but a disgrace. Perhaps, it is the massacre and maiming of defenseless Shiite Muslims and pro-Biafra youth activists, the unleashing of Boko haram terrorists and Fulani herdsmen in the former eastern region to massacre innocent Biafrans and Christians that made him sick. I can listen to that argument. Modestus Umenzekwe is myopic, stupid, and senseless and APC is a terrorist party.

  2. Isim U. Udoh 31st August 2017 at 7:42 am
    Reply

    Kele, thank you for your comment. That Igbo man is stupid, idiot, somebody who wants to cling to anything to be heard, somebody who thinks writing like that will give him food.
    This kind of man is among those traitors of the Igbo ethnic group. He is a saboteur of the Igbo mandate.
    This kind of man should be tied hands and legs, thrown into the River Niger. I hope Mazi Kanu can accessed this man and drag him to Igbo traditional court. The gods of Igbo should strike this man dead.
    Idiot, begger, stupid, mumu, God will punish you for this fable.
    Your ways will be darkened, you will be kidnapped, you will be tortured.
    You are a fool.
    You write so that the president will give you food. You wont get that food, even Ambode will not give you contract.
    In Jesus name, Amen.

  3. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 31st August 2017 at 7:52 am
    Reply

    Political liers will continue to formulate lies of all sorts to just cover up their inadequacies and cluelessness in the desired all-inclusive democractic transparency and honesty of leadership in NIGERIA!

    Umenzekwe is obviously one of the Southern useful political-slaves in the hands of the Northern political cabals, who are the real problems in today’s NIGERIA through their own selfishness and self-centeredness!

    They have used several ways to promote all sorts of political corruptions in NIGERIA with falsified claim that they are fighting against corruption in today’s NIGERIA!

    They have even gone to the extent of keeping some huge amount of NIGERIA and foreign currency in some places, including in the burial ground, and use their staged whistle blower to alert the public, just to divert and keep myopic individuals so busy with their formulated and propagated political falsehood of all sorts in NIGERIA!

    NIGERIANS can now see how shameless and uncultured many of the NIGERIA politicans are, hoping that they will keep fooling themselves, and thinking that they are decieving the NIGERIANS, just for their own selfishness and self-centeredness!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

