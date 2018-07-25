Nigeria’s collapsing, ECA warns

… Demands Buhari’s resignation

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), on Tuesday, raised the alarm that the Nigerian State was on the brink of collapse.

Consequently, it has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and an apology from him to Nigerians his alleged misrule.

In a statement issued by the ECA Secretary, Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, which was a reaction to incidents in Abuja, on Tuesday, the body stated that what happened was a clear indication that the country was in the hands of lawless cabal.

The statement said, “With what happened in Abuja on Tuesday, it is now clear that Nigeria is in the hands of a ruthless and heartless junta, who do not have any regards for the survival and well being of the people.

“We have been abused for three years plus by a cabal who clearly are not fit to govern any nation.

“The total disregard for the sensibilities of the electorate, as small minded politicians put their parochial agenda above all things, irritates all and sundry, bringing to the fore the big question: can anybody truly love and believe in one Nigeria?

“When a grossly incompetent cabal engage in infantile intimidation of everybody, embarrassing even the younger generation, they not only disappoint their few remaining supporters, covering the masses in shame, they also justify the desire by decent people to regret finding themselves in this untidy behemoth called Nigeria.”

ECA further said that the incumbent leadership in Nigeria was no capable of leading the country and should quit without further delay.

“Maybe the secessionists are not wrong after all. This is no country for anyone to be proud of. Gen. Buhari should resign forthwith and apologize to all, before he destroys the future of 198 million abused, misruled folks.

“That the cabal foolishly waited until it’s too late to woo aggrieved leaders of their fold, only confirms the degree of arrogance and hubris controlling their demented souls. They are clearly unfit to control our collective destiny. They should just pack and go.”