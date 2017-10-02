The Sun News
Latest
2nd October 2017 - Nigeria’s beach volleyball teams invited for qualifiers in Sierra Leone
2nd October 2017 - AfDB to promote remittances into Africa to boost economic growth
2nd October 2017 - Nigeria’s EGMONT exit, setback for anti-graft war -Dogara
2nd October 2017 - Bishop Kukah tasks Nigerians on change of attitude
2nd October 2017 - Expert advises Nigerians against archaic anti-menstruation beliefs
2nd October 2017 - NJC sacks Zamfara judge, probes 15 others
2nd October 2017 - ISIS claims Vegas shooter one of its “soldiers”, FBI says no known connection
2nd October 2017 - Myanmar, Bangladesh agree on Rohingya repatriation
2nd October 2017 - UPP leaders call for “restructuring of the country”
2nd October 2017 - As rank of world’s refugees swell, places to accommodate them shrink
Home / Sports / Nigeria’s beach volleyball teams invited for qualifiers in Sierra Leone

Nigeria’s beach volleyball teams invited for qualifiers in Sierra Leone

— 2nd October 2017

Nigeria’s national beach volleyball teams have been invited to participate in the 2018 Commonwealth Games qualifiers slated for Sierra Leone later this month, Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) said on Monday.

A statement by the Federation, signed by its Secretary-General, Adamu Maikano, and Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Kehinde Lamidi, disclosed that the qualifiers would hold from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28.

It said further that the Federation has, in view of this, scheduled an open trials to select players for between Thursday and Sunday in Kaduna.

“As parts of NVBF’s preparations ahead of the Commonwealth Qualifiers, the open trials for the beach volleyball senior male and female teams to select players is scheduled to hold at Kaduna.

“It will hold between Thursday and Sunday,’’ the statement said.

The Federation then added that camping of players selected would commence on Oct. 11 and end on Oct 23.

It also quoted the Federation’s President, Musa Nimrod, as expressing optimism that both the national male and the female teams would qualify for the Commonwealth Games proper.

“The open trials will afford the newly-discovered male and female beach volleyball players to fight for shirts.

“The era of inviting players to the national camp just by the player’s name is gone,” the statement quoted Nimrod as saying.

The 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games will hold in Gold Coast, a coastal city in the Australian state of Queensland.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AfDB to promote remittances into Africa to boost economic growth

— 2nd October 2017

Africa Development Bank (AfDB) would promote remittances into Africa from its Diaspora community to boost the region’s economic growth, Gabriel Negatu, the bank’s Director General for East Africa Regional Centre, said. Negatu said this in Nairobi on Monday during the AfDB Business Opportunity Seminar. He added that the bank was working with national governments to…

  • Nigeria’s EGMONT exit, setback for anti-graft war -Dogara

    — 2nd October 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has described the suspension of Nigeria from the EGMONT group as a major setback to the federal government’s fight against corruption. The Speaker however assured that the National Assembly is working towards ensuring that the suspension placed on Nigeria is lifted within…

  • Bishop Kukah tasks Nigerians on change of attitude

    — 2nd October 2017

    The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Hassan Kukah, on Monday urged Nigerians to make up their minds to develop good attitudes to promote good governance and peaceful coexistence. Kukah made the call on Monday at `The Platform Nigeria’ powered by the Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos. The Platform is an evangelistic tool. The theme of…

  • NJC sacks Zamfara judge, probes 15 others

    — 2nd October 2017

      The National Judicial Council (NJC) has at its 83rd meeting constituted 15 committees to investigate various allegations in the petitions written against 15 judicial officers, including two chief judges. NJC also admitted a letter from the Zamfara State Government approving the recommendation of the NJC for the compulsory removal of Justice Musa Ibrahim Anka…

  • ISIS claims Vegas shooter one of its “soldiers”, FBI says no known connection

    — 2nd October 2017

    Although the FBI has stated that the shooter shooter had no known connection to international terrorist networks, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, and said the shooter converted to Islam several months ago, according to a group that monitors online terrorist networks. SITE Intel Group said…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share