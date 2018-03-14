The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - Nigeria’s 91st happiest country globally, Finland 1st, Burundi last
14th March 2018 - Dapchi abduction: OXFAM laments incessant kidnapping of girls in Nigeria
14th March 2018 - UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats over ex-spy poisoning
14th March 2018 - 304 industries berthed in Ogun in 7 years – Amosun
14th March 2018 - Al-Makura names NIRS chair, 3 other members
14th March 2018 - Panel confirms jail term of unrepentant rapist in Delta
14th March 2018 - Imo INEC uncovers 28,242 uncollected PVCs in Orsu
14th March 2018 - FG urged to reject African Free Trade deal
14th March 2018 - Kebbi NYSC frowns at corps members’ rejection, non-payment of stipends
14th March 2018 - RSIEC fixes June 16 for LG polls
Home / National / World News / Nigeria’s 91st happiest country globally, Finland 1st, Burundi last

Nigeria’s 91st happiest country globally, Finland 1st, Burundi last

— 14th March 2018

NAN

Nigeria has been ranked as the 91st happiest nation in the world, while Finland is the world’s happiest country, according to an annual survey issued, on Wednesday.

Burundi was at the bottom of the happiness index.

The survey also found Americans were getting less happy even as their country became richer.

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s 2018 World Happiness Report ranked 156 countries according to their scores for things such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

Finland rose from fifth place in 2017 to oust Norway from the top spot.

The 2018 top-10, as ever dominated by the Nordics, is Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, Netherlands Canada, New Zealand, Sweden and Australia.

The US came in at 18th, down from 14th place in 2017.

Britain was 19th and the United Arab Emirates 20th.

One chapter of the 170-page report is dedicated to emerging health problems such as obesity, depression and the opioid crisis, particularly in the U. S. where the prevalence of all three has grown faster than in most other countries.

While income per capita has increased markedly in the U. S. over the last half-century, the happiness index has been hit by weakened social support networks, a rise in perception of corruption in government and business and declining confidence in public institutions.

“We obviously have a social crisis in the U. S.: more inequality, less trust, less confidence in government,” the head of the SDSN, Prof. Jeffrey Sachs of New York’s Columbia University, told Reuters as the report was launched at the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

“It’s pretty stark right now. The signs are not good for the U.S. It is getting richer and richer but not getting happier.”

Asked how the current political situation in the United States could affect future happiness reports, Sachs said: “Time will tell, but I would say that in general that when confidence in government is low, when perceptions of corruption are high, inequality is high and health conditions are worsening … that is not conducive to good feelings.”

For the first time since it was started in 2012, the report, which uses a variety of polling organisations, official figures and research methods, ranked the happiness of foreign-born immigrants in 117 countries.

Finland took top honours in that category too, giving the country a statistical double-gold status.

The foreign-born were least happy in Syria, which has been mired in civil war for seven years.

“The most striking finding of the report is the remarkable consistency between the happiness of immigrants and the locally born,” said Prof. John Helliwell of Canada’s University of British Columbia.

“Although immigrants come from countries with very different levels of happiness, their reported life evaluations converge towards those of other residents in their new countries,” he said.

“Those who move to happier countries gain, while those who move to less happy countries lose.”

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria’s 91st happiest country globally, Finland 1st, Burundi last

— 14th March 2018

NAN Nigeria has been ranked as the 91st happiest nation in the world, while Finland is the world’s happiest country, according to an annual survey issued, on Wednesday. Burundi was at the bottom of the happiness index. The survey also found Americans were getting less happy even as their country became richer. The UN Sustainable…

  • Dapchi abduction: OXFAM laments incessant kidnapping of girls in Nigeria

    — 14th March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi OXFAM International has lamented the recent abduction of 110 school girls in Dapchi, Yobe State, and cases of rape, physical assault and sexual harassment of women at their various working place in Nigeria. The international agency noted that the incessant abduction of school girls, especially in the northern part of Nigeria, ”…

  • 304 industries berthed in Ogun in 7 years – Amosun

    — 14th March 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on Tuesday, said that over three hundred new industries and companies, have opened businesses in the state between 2011 and 2018. The industries, according to the governor, have invested in the excess of $50 million and $200 million. Governor Amosun made this known, in Abeokuta, the…

  • Al-Makura names NIRS chair, 3 other members

    — 14th March 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has submitted the name of Mr. Ahmed Mohammed and three others as chairman and members of the state’s Board of Internal Revenue Service. The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the appointment, on Tuesday, on the floor of the House….

  • Panel confirms jail term of unrepentant rapist in Delta

    — 14th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Members of the Delta State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy have expressed disgust over lack of remorse displayed by a 39-year old man, Tunde Thompson, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment for defiling a 4-year old child. Secretary of the Council, Mrs. Uju Monye, who was visibly angry at the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share