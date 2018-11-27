Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has urged opposition political parties to forget about winning the 2019 presidential election on the ground that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari is unbeatable because of what the party described as landmark achievements of the present administration.

The Delta APC said there is no vacancy in Aso Rock come 2019, adding that Nigerians are satisfied with Buhari’s leadership qualities, and are therefore enthusiastic to return to power.

Chairman of the party in the state, Jones Erue made the declaration in a release by the Head of Strategy and Communication of Delta APC, Nick Ovuakporie after a meeting of party leaders and stakeholders in the south senatorial district of the state.

Erue said the president Buhari has performed “tremendously in all sectors of the Nigerian economy and now consolidating on his achievements in order to move the country, to the next level.”

He claimed that “even the blind can feel the infrastructural revolution of the Buhari administration in the areas of road construction, railways, seaports, airports remodeling, and the reconstruction of the second Niger Bridge.

“We Nigerians are more than ready to reward President Muhammadu Buhari with our votes for clearing backlogs of pension arrears, prompt payment of public servant salaries and for taking Nigerians from the poverty level through the social intervention programmes such as Npower, Tradermoni and the conditional cash transfer to those in dire need which are clear manifestations of performance.”

Appealing to Deltans to vote enmass for the governorship candidate of APC, Great Ovedje Ogboru as governor and all candidates of the party and liberate the state from alleged mis-governance by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Erue expressed confidence that an APC-led government in Delta State will attract federal presence to the state for quick development.

“Ogboru is driven by strong passion for service delivery, he knows the pains of Deltans who are living in economic deprivation, fear of kidnappers, armed robberies, ritual killings, lies and deceit under the Okowa’s clueless administration,” he alleged.

He further appealed to all eligible voters to vote leaders of impeccable character clothed with untainted and unblemished integrity “like President Buhari who is an anti-corruption czar.”