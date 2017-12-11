Nigerians’re not happy –Okorocha

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, who recently created a novel Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment in the state, has said majority of Nigerians are not happy.

He said 89 per cent of Nigerians are not happy in the real sense of the word happiness. He noted that only four per cent per cent are really happy to some extent, while seven per cent might claim to be happy, adding that the vital aspect of human existence which is happiness must be addressed.

Okorocha, who made the claims at the weekend when officers of the Nigeria Airforce, led by the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, AVM Sampson Akpasa, visited him at the Government House, stressed that agitations, insurgency, hate-speeches and so on, come up when people are not happy.

“One thing is certain, if you can observe, recently, the level of crisis and agitations are on the increase in the nooks and crannies of the society. While we fight insurgence, I would want to advise we also go deep down to find the root cause of the agitation.

“Agitation comes up when people are not happy, and the whole essence of life is to be happy. For this reason, I advice that the Airforce, too, just like what I have done recently, which most people didn’t understand, should create a department for happiness and purpose fulfilment.

“This will help to address the need of even junior officers, who may have some forms of dissatisfaction in the discharge of their duties. Sometimes, you may think they are happy when they are not, and this sabotages the efforts of the Federal Government.

“In Imo State, we have decided to take the bull by the horn by introducing that very important Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment. We are starting with children in secondary schools, in order to catch them young and guide them to what they wish to be in life. So, I urge the Airforce to emulate what we are doing in Imo State, to let everyone have a sense of belonging,” he stated.

However, he commended the Air Force for its good work, especially in the fight against insurgency and currently in its effort with other security agencies to restore peace in Numan.

“I also want to thank you for your efforts in bringing Regiment 211 to Imo State. In appreciation, we have donated a 200–bed hospital to the Nigerian Airforce. This morning, I spoke to the Chief of Airforce about our intention to donate to them the school for training of electricians and artisans of the Airforce. You are doing a wonderful job.”

Earlier, in his speech, Air Vice Marshal Akpasa Sampson, told the governor that the force brought good tidings from the Federal Government to the government and good people of Imo State. He commended the governor for the tremendous transformation his administration has recorded in the state.

He said the force had come on a familiarisation tour of the constituent security outfits established through an instrument on July 3, 2017, adding that Enugu was carved out of other commands due to clumsy administration, and that their new training ground has helped handle insurgency in the North East.

He described collaboration and synergy as key in all security challenges and craved for more co-operation in Imo and other South-East states through its command in Enugu, adding that the command needed every form of support to blossom into maturity and global excellence.