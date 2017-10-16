Nigerians urged to return to God as panacea to crises – Cleric

Nigerians have been urged to return to God and do His billing as
the only panacea for moving the country forward, this was as they were
also urged to continue to live in peace with other people irrespective
of their religious affiliations.
This was the submission of Special Apostle Adisa Ramah, on
Saturday, at the induction of new officers of Alimosho Local Division
of Lagos State chapter of C&S Unification Church of Nigeria.
According to Apostle Ramah, “Nigeria will only get it right when
everyone return to God and obey His commandments which apply to our
nation today. Until we do that, the country will continue to gasp for
breath.”
Apostle Ramah, who promised to collaborate sith other Christian
bodies in the area as well as other religious leaders to bring about
religious harmony in the locality, also said that the time was now for
the nation’s leaders to retrace their footsteps and work in the
dictates of God.
In his sermon at the ceremony, Special Apostle Olusegun Kayode
Adio, vice chairman of Lagos State chapter said that Christians in the
country must work together in collaboration with governments at all
levels to bring peace back into the country.
Other members inducted were Apostle M. A. Shonibare, Vice chairman;
Prophetess C. F. Abodunde, Secretary; Supt. Ap. Femi Fakorede,
Treasurer; Apostle Dare Dada, Financial Secretary and Snr. Ap. S. O. Ebofin, Assist. Secretary 1 .
Others were Lady Ldr. Margret Foluke, Assist. Secretary; Apostle M. O.
Alebiosu, Public Relations Officer; Apostle Lanrewaju Isimijola,
Auditor 1; Aladura Ologbe Oluwaseun, Auditor II; Snr. Moth. in Israel
Mary Jegede, Welfare Officer 1; Apostle J. G. Ewulomi, Assist. Fin.
Sec.; Nabi Dr. S. A. Adegbite, Chief Welfare Officer; Snr. Pro.
Titilayo Olupinka, Welfare Officer II and Apostle Segun Olaseinde as
Chief Whip. Immediate past chairman Elder Z. A. Olutoki and former
Secretary, Supt. Ap. S. Olorunfunmi were returned as ex-officio
officers.
