Nigerians urged to return to God as panacea to crises – Cleric

— 16th October 2017

    Nigerians have been urged to return to God and do His billing as

the only panacea for moving the country forward, this was as they were

also urged to continue to live in peace with other people irrespective

of their religious affiliations.

    This was the submission of Special Apostle Adisa Ramah, on

Saturday, at the induction of new officers of Alimosho Local Division

of Lagos State chapter of C&S Unification Church of Nigeria.

    According to Apostle Ramah, “Nigeria will only get it right when

everyone return to God and obey His commandments which apply to our

nation today. Until we do that, the country will continue to gasp for

breath.”

    Apostle Ramah, who promised to collaborate sith other Christian

bodies in the area as well as other religious leaders to bring about

religious harmony in the locality, also said that the time was now for

the nation’s leaders to retrace their footsteps and work in the

dictates of God.

 

    In his sermon at the ceremony, Special Apostle Olusegun Kayode

Adio, vice chairman of Lagos State chapter said that Christians in the

country must work together in collaboration with governments at all

levels to bring peace back into the country.

Other members inducted were Apostle M. A. Shonibare, Vice chairman;

Prophetess C. F. Abodunde, Secretary; Supt. Ap. Femi Fakorede,

Treasurer; Apostle Dare Dada, Financial Secretary and Snr. Ap. S. O. Ebofin, Assist. Secretary 1 .

Others were Lady Ldr. Margret Foluke, Assist. Secretary; Apostle M. O.

Alebiosu, Public Relations Officer; Apostle Lanrewaju Isimijola,

Auditor 1; Aladura Ologbe Oluwaseun, Auditor II;  Snr. Moth. in Israel

Mary Jegede, Welfare Officer 1; Apostle J. G. Ewulomi, Assist. Fin.

Sec.; Nabi Dr. S. A. Adegbite, Chief Welfare Officer; Snr. Pro.

Titilayo Olupinka, Welfare Officer II and Apostle Segun Olaseinde as

Chief Whip. Immediate past chairman Elder Z. A. Olutoki and former

Secretary, Supt. Ap. S. Olorunfunmi were returned as ex-officio

officers.

Latest

