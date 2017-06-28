Nigerians urged to practice yoga to fight stress

. . As Indians mark World Yoga Day

By Perpetua Egesimba

Nigerians have been told to embrace Yoga game to relax their bodies to overcome stress.

The advice was given by the President of Skal International, Mrs Rita Obidike during the World Yoga Day celebration held on Sunday at the garden of the Chancery of India in Lagos.

Obidike who was participating in yoga exercise for the first time described her experience as “awesome.” Today, I learnt that it is not just an exercise for the body but it is also of the mind, soul and spirit. It is very relaxing and good for health,” she said.

Giving insight into her experience, she said: “You see, almost two hours of doing the yoga, I feel very light. Good I didn’t have any breakfast before coming so I really got the impact of it and I think that my tummy that I have been trying flatten for a while is beginning to reduce.”

The Managing Director, D’Lords Travels and Tours Limited, Mrs. Bunmi Adegoke agreed with Obidike that yoga exercises could help Nigerians who suffer stress get relief. “I believe that most of the physical illness of the people starts from the mind. We have a lot of stress in the system today, so I think it is something that should be encouraged for every person with a busy lifestyle.”

In his reaction after the exercise, Prince Charles Alabi, revealed that he was exercising his body for the first time in 20 years and the day’s experience as inspired him to begin to have regular exercises. On the spiritual aspect of the exercises, Alabi noted that they started with the physical body and ended with spirituality.

Earlier, in a joint address, the President of Indian Cultural Association, Chief Sanjay Jain and the Head of Chancery, Mr. Jagdeep Kapoor had explained some of the benefits of yoga. They include enhancement of vitality, focus, memory and productivity; stabilisation of the body, mind and emotions.

Other benefits are the strengthening and stabilising of the spine, relieving of back pain, stress, anxiety and tension, imparting a lasting sense of joy, peace and fulfilment. “Just five minutes a day can transform your life. Whether you are seeking health and joy or peace and love, whether it’s success in the world or inner exploration you’re striving for, these simple practices are designed to help you cut through the struggle and walk through life with ease,” they said.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness.