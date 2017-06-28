The Sun News
Latest
28th June 2017 - Nigerians urged to practice yoga to fight stress
28th June 2017 - Sorrow, tears in Kano
28th June 2017 - Namadi Sambo’s Kaduna residence searched by armed security
28th June 2017 - Court delivers judgment on invasion of Peace Corps Headquarters July 6
28th June 2017 - Adamawa Queens attacked by armed robbers – Report
28th June 2017 - Suntai former Taraba Gov, dies
28th June 2017 - Teachers protest LG autonomy in Oyo, want profession under State
28th June 2017 - South Sudan deports 3 U.S. citizens who served in military
28th June 2017 - South Africa: Ambassador intervenes on behalf of distressed Nigerian students
28th June 2017 - Russia may retaliate on further EU sanctions, Kremlin warns
Home / National / Nigerians urged to practice yoga to fight stress

Nigerians urged to practice yoga to fight stress

— 28th June 2017

. . As Indians mark World Yoga Day

By Perpetua Egesimba

Nigerians have been told to embrace Yoga game to relax their bodies to overcome stress.
The advice was given by the President of Skal International, Mrs Rita Obidike during the World Yoga Day celebration held on Sunday at the garden of the Chancery of India in Lagos.
Obidike who was participating in yoga exercise for the first time described her experience as “awesome.” Today, I learnt that it is not just an exercise for the body but it is also of the mind, soul and spirit. It is very relaxing and good for health,” she said.
Giving insight into her experience, she said: “You see, almost two hours of doing the yoga, I feel very light. Good I didn’t have any breakfast before coming so I really got the impact of it and I think that my tummy that I have been trying flatten for a while is beginning to reduce.”
The Managing Director, D’Lords Travels and Tours Limited, Mrs. Bunmi Adegoke agreed with Obidike that yoga exercises could help Nigerians who suffer stress get relief. “I believe that most of the physical illness of the people starts from the mind. We have a lot of stress in the system today, so I think it is something that should be encouraged for every person with a busy lifestyle.”
In his reaction after the exercise, Prince Charles Alabi, revealed that he was exercising his body for the first time in 20 years and the day’s experience as inspired him to begin to have regular exercises. On the spiritual aspect of the exercises, Alabi noted that they started with the physical body and ended with spirituality.
Earlier, in a joint address, the President of Indian Cultural Association, Chief Sanjay Jain and the Head of Chancery, Mr. Jagdeep Kapoor had explained some of the benefits of yoga. They include enhancement of vitality, focus, memory and productivity; stabilisation of the body, mind and emotions.
Other benefits are the strengthening and stabilising of the spine, relieving of back pain, stress, anxiety and tension, imparting a lasting sense of joy, peace and fulfilment. “Just five minutes a day can transform your life. Whether you are seeking health and joy or peace and love, whether it’s success in the world or inner exploration you’re striving for, these simple practices are designed to help you cut through the struggle and walk through life with ease,” they said.
Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerians urged to practice yoga to fight stress

— 28th June 2017

. . As Indians mark World Yoga Day By Perpetua Egesimba Nigerians have been told to embrace Yoga game to relax their bodies to overcome stress. The advice was given by the President of Skal International, Mrs Rita Obidike during the World Yoga Day celebration held on Sunday at the garden of the Chancery of…

Share

  • Namadi Sambo’s Kaduna residence searched by armed security

    — 28th June 2017

    Heavily armed security operatives from various arms of the security services led by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on Wednesday stormed the Kaduna residence of former Vice President, Namadi Sambo in Kaduna State. The operation which lasted several hours saw the operatives cordoning off the No 1 Alimi road residence of…

    Share

  • Court delivers judgment on invasion of Peace Corps Headquarters July 6

    — 28th June 2017

    ‎From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court in Abuja has reserved judgement in the N2 billion fundamental human rights suit brought against ‎the  Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) by the Peace Corps of Nigeria over the unlawful…

    Share

  • Adamawa Queens attacked by armed robbers – Report

    — 28th June 2017

    Armed robbers attacked the players and officials of Adamawa Queens Football Club of Yola on Wednesday on their way from Yola to Benin City where they were billed to play a football match. According to a report made available in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, the players and officials of the women football team were…

    Share

  • Suntai former Taraba Gov, dies

    — 28th June 2017

    The former Governor Dambaba Suntai of Taraba State who survived an air crash at the Yola Airport in Adamawa State in 2012 has died. Suntai died at home where he was undergoing rehabilitation for brain injuries arising from the plane crash. SaharaReporters quoted a former commissioner of information in the state, Emmanuel Bello  as having…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share