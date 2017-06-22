Nigerians urged embrace peace

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Nigerians have been advised to embrace peace and key into conflict resolution in the face of the growing security challenges currently plaguing the country. President of Next Generation Youth Initiative International (NeGYII), Mr. Ambassador Onoja, gave the advice at a one-day Capacity Building Workshop for 50 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) held in Makurdi, on Thursday, the Benue State capital. “We believe in peace. We live peace. We talk peace. Peace is a vocation for us. We believe in dialogue. We believe in peaceful coexistence. As civil society organisations and development workers, I believe this is creed for all of us – PEACE. We must admit the inevitability of conflict, hence, we have an enormous task to sustainably manage conflicts everyday of our lives.” While positing that there can never be development in an atmosphere that is devoid of peace, Onoja added that, “when there is insecurity, life is in chaos and danger, people cannot go about their livelihood freely and development cannot take place.” Onoja who stressed the need for CSOs to be at the fore-front of the struggle to rescue the nation, the society, the communities and the people from the growing violence and conflict all around explained that this had become important because the increasing insecurity challenges in all regions of the country are capable of consuming everyone if nothing is done to nip them in the bud. “Violence demeans our humanity, questions our rationality as human beings and dehumanises our originality. So, let us do all we can to avoid violence and go for peace,” Onoja urged participants. Earlier in a goodwill message, Sarkin Hauawan, Makurdi, Alhaji Bello Abdulrahaman, harped on the need for all Nigerians to continue to preach and live peace irrespective of religion, tribe or creed. “Religion should not be something that should divide us but rather something that should unite us. We can only develop if we are united. Nigeria has all the potentials to make everyone a billionaire if we are all committed. We must ensure that peace prevails in all we do. In peace, children bury their parents but in war, parents bury their children.”