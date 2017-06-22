The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Nigerians urged embrace peace
22nd June 2017 - Oscar gets 8-game ban over China brawl
22nd June 2017 - PM May says other tower blocks have combustible cladding
22nd June 2017 - Eid-el-fitr: Osun govt. offers indigenes free train service from Lagos
22nd June 2017 - Man in court for allegedly biting off man’s finger
22nd June 2017 - Adamawa best in primary healthcare service delivery – UNICEF
22nd June 2017 - NCAA targets July for certification of Abuja, Lagos airports
22nd June 2017 - Nigerian Breweries to increase local raw materials sourcing to 60% by 2020
22nd June 2017 - Magu sues The Sun for N100m
22nd June 2017 - Portugal forest fires under control – Official
Home / National / Nigerians urged embrace peace

Nigerians urged embrace peace

— 22nd June 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi.

Nigerians have been advised to embrace peace and key into conflict resolution in the face of the growing security challenges currently plaguing the country.

President of Next Generation Youth Initiative International (NeGYII), Mr. Ambassador Onoja, gave the advice at a one-day Capacity Building Workshop for 50 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) held in Makurdi, on Thursday, the Benue State capital.

“We believe in peace. We live peace. We talk peace. Peace is a vocation for us. We believe in dialogue. We believe in peaceful coexistence. As civil society organisations and development workers, I believe this is creed for all of us – PEACE. We must admit the inevitability of conflict, hence, we have an enormous task to sustainably manage conflicts everyday of our lives.”

While positing that there can never be development in an atmosphere that is devoid of peace, Onoja added that, “when there is insecurity, life is in chaos and danger, people cannot go about their livelihood freely and development cannot take place.”

Onoja who stressed the need for CSOs to be at the fore-front of the struggle to rescue the nation, the society, the communities and the people from the growing violence and conflict all around explained that this had become important because the increasing insecurity challenges in all regions of the country are capable of consuming everyone if nothing is done to nip them in the bud.

“Violence demeans our humanity, questions our rationality as human beings and dehumanises our originality. So, let us do all we can to avoid violence and go for peace,” Onoja urged participants.

Earlier in a goodwill message,  Sarkin Hauawan, Makurdi, Alhaji Bello Abdulrahaman, harped on the need for all Nigerians to continue to preach and live peace irrespective of religion, tribe or creed.

“Religion should not be something that should divide us but rather something that should unite us. We can only develop if we are united. Nigeria has all the potentials to make everyone a billionaire if we are all committed. We must ensure that peace prevails in all we do. In peace, children bury their parents but in war, parents bury their children.”
Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerians urged embrace peace

— 22nd June 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Nigerians have been advised to embrace peace and key into conflict resolution in the face of the growing security challenges currently plaguing the country. President of Next Generation Youth Initiative International (NeGYII), Mr. Ambassador Onoja, gave the advice at a one-day Capacity Building Workshop for 50 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) held…

Share

  • Oscar gets 8-game ban over China brawl

    — 22nd June 2017

    Brazilian international Oscar was banned for eight games, on Thursday, for triggering a spectacular mass brawl in the Chinese Super League between his Shanghai SIPG side and Guangzhou R&F. After the former Chelsea midfielder appeared twice to fire the ball deliberately at Guangzhou players on Sunday, he was rushed by several opponents. Oscar fell to…

    Share

  • PM May says other tower blocks have combustible cladding

    — 22nd June 2017

    Prime Minister Theresa May said, on Thursday, that initial tests on other high-rise buildings after the London fire tragedy have shown that the cladding was combustible. May, made this known while citing the results of tests conducted after a fire killed at least 79 people in London. Flames spread rapidly up the 24-storey residential tower…

    Share

  • Eid-el-fitr: Osun govt. offers indigenes free train service from Lagos

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Osun State Government says it will provide free train ride for its indigenes from Lagos to Osogbo during the Eid-el-fitr holiday. Commissioner for Industries, Commerce and Co-operatives, Mr. Ismaila  Jaiyeoba-Alagbada, gave the information in a statement, on Thursday, in Osogbo. Jaiyeoba-Alagbada said the free train would leave Iddo terminus in Lagos to Osogbo on…

    Share

  • Man in court for allegedly biting off man’s finger

    — 22nd June 2017

    A Surulere Magistrate’s Court, in Lagos, on Thursday, granted bail in the sum of N50,000 to one Chigemeze Okorie, 22, over the alleged assault of one Chibuike Udemba, during a fight. The presiding Magistrate, Mr A.A. Paul, who gave the ruling, asked Okorie to also provide one surety, as part of the bail conditions. The…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share