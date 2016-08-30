Nigerians to be educated on benefits of nuclear energy

The Federal Government has restated that atomic energy is an important component of the energy mix that will address the nation’s energy problems, disclosing that an attitude change programme was underway to correct the negative perceptions about nuclear energy among Nigerians.

Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr. Garba Abari stated this during a visit to the Chairman, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), Dr. Erepamo Osaisai in Abuja yesterday.

The NOA boss said that while the country was expanding its hydroelectric power generation and exploring solar energy, there was a need to pay close attention to nuclear energy which has little impact on climate and long term cost efficiency.

He said NOA was engaging with critical stakeholders to close the knowledge gap about the use and relevance of atomic energy in national development and the functions of NAEC among citizens, using information, communication and education materials.

Responding, the NAEC Chairman explained that nuclear energy was not only for the development of weapons of mass destruction but also useful in agriculture, food production waste and water resources management as well as power generation, adding that the Commission’s mandate was focused on developing atomic energy for such purposes.