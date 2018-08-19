– The Sun News
AFRICAN

Nigerians shower encomiums on 2018 Africa Fashion Week London 

— 19th August 2018

Christy Anyanwu, who just returned from London

Hundreds of fashion buffs gathered in the iconic Freemasons Hall London on August 10th and 11th 2018 to   witness the most celebrated Africa Fashion show in Europe tagged: ‘Africa Fashion Week London’ (AFWL).

The show founded by a Nigerian Princess , Ronke Ademiluyi,  hosteds designers from France, Cameroun, Congo, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Morocco, Ghana, UK, Somalia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, South Africa, Angola, Uganda, Brazil, , Italy, Luxembourg, USA, Netherlands,  Morocco, Ivory coast.

The two-day fashion experience was indeed a  memorable one for fashion lovers who not only came to grace the runway shows but to buy trends for summer at the exhibition stands.

Exhibitors showcased assorted and latest fashion accessories: shoes, clothes, bags, jewelry scarves, trousers, blazers, artistically-designed with African touch.

The event afforded fashion lovers the opportunity to shop for  the latest fashion trends, while most buyers seized the moment to shop for their summer collections from different designers at discounted prices. After the show, Sunday Sun spoke with frontline Nigerians making waves in the United Kingdom and some Nigerians who traveled to grace the event.

READ ALSO: 2019: Election not war – Bayelsa govt. tells politicians

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, founder Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation) UK, says of the event:

“It was my first time of gracing  a fashion show and I enjoyed every moment. It was a beautiful show. Some people have been telling me that I don’t go to fashion shows because Spark Nation itself is fashion show on its own.

“But Africa Fashion Week is excellent and next year it’s going to be  the turn of xylophone media to take part. It’s  my friends company in Ghana. He’s one of the richest guys in Ghana. He loves God. He also  loves young people.

“It’s going to be xylophone in conjunction with Spark Nation and then Princess Ademiluyi. It’s going to be three of us and we will take Africa Fashion Week to the next level. This is  a beautiful show and next year we are going to get the organisers of the fashion show  sponsorship.

Speaking on the event, Oba Francis Alao, the Olugbon of Orile Igbon in Nigeria says, “I enjoyed the fashion show because it has to  do with  promotion of Africa culture and tradition and  what African stuffs are made of because most of the fabrics that were displayed on the runway are all African stuffs.

“For me, its  a way of projecting African  wears; bringing  them into limelight.

“Normally, in fashion shows of this nature, what you see mostly are  European stuffs, shoes, shirts and stuffs like that. I’m proud to be part of this show. Federal government and the states should get  involved in it .

READ ALSO: I love to wear native “suits” – Olaide Omotola

“There is huge economic benefits in fashion shows.  Look at Gucci, Versace, etc. this is how they started. Federal government should encourage this kind of initiative  by the  private sector.

“By this time next year when the  next fashion show will come up, I expect at least a minister, a commissioner, or a state governor from Nigeria  to be present and tap into it to turn into commercial venture.

“I learnt  that Mrs. Osinbajo, the wife of the Vice-President was in attendance with the honourable Minister for Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. That is very encouraging.

According to Erelu Adebisi Fayemi, wife of governor elect-Ekiti State,  “ I’m very excited about the Africa fashion week London this year. The collections were all creative and amazing. I’m very happy to be associated with Africa fashion week London and I hope it continue to get better and better.

“The last time I was here was 2012, it was really great then and I’m impressed with what I have seen today. The professionalism that has been exhibited here shows it’s getting better and better.

Mrs.  Olu Aiyegbusi, CEO, Yem Yom Ventures, London also said of the event, “It’s a very good platform for upcoming designers and it’s very interesting. It’s a place where you could get nice exotic products at affordable price, jewelry, beads, and Ankara’s .

“I also noticed that   the event is getting bigger because I have been to all the shows and it’s getting bigger by the year. I wish Ronke Ademiluyi more expansion especially in the American market and Paris market.

For Queen Diambi (Massai Queen) Designer /philanthropy, USA, the event “Was an amazing event. It’s a good platform for all African stylists to showcase the talent that we have and somehow we don’t have the means to do so, but this is a worldwide platform, once you are in London you are everywhere.

“I encourage everyone who is African to try and partner with this project. All the entrepreneurs of Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and Congo are enjoined  to support this kind of project because it showcases the beauty and the greatness of Africa. I am a very good friend of Ooni of Ife and he is supporting this initiative.”

