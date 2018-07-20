20% Nigerians may experience flooding – FG

About 20 per cent of Nigerians are reportedly “at risk from one form of flooding or another,” the National Economic Council (NEC) was told yesterday.

The NEC, led by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, comprises the 36 state governors and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

At yesterday’s meeting, which held in Abuja, the NEC was briefed by Minster of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin, on the “need for collaborative partnership among stakeholders” to tackle the flooding challenge.

“The NEC was briefed at its monthly meeting on the need for collaborative partnerships between the federal and state governments, with the Presidential Committee on Flood Relief and Rehabilitation (PCFRR); for immediate intervention on flood prevention, mitigation and preparedness in the Country.

The minister of state told the Council that the occurrence and magnitude of flood continue to increase in Nigeria due to many factors, among which are excessive prolonged rainfalls, siltation of existing streams, human manipulation of drainage basins, undeveloped drainages, poor urban planning and dam collapse, etc.

“It is estimated that about 20 percent of the population are at risk from one form of flooding or another, resulting in property damages and loss of lives annually–climate change projections indicate that there may be greater risk of flooding in the years ahead.”

Short time and sustainable way of de-silting major tributaries and canals ahead of the flooding season was recommended as “this is relatively inexpensive and executable within a short period of time. Need to set up a Federal Project Coordinating Unit, to identify locations for critical actions and realistic cost estimates…