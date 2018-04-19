#LazyNigerianYouths: Nigerians respond to President’s comment— 19th April 2018
Following President Buhari’s remarks at the Commonwealth Business Forum on Wednesday in Westminster, London, suggesting many Nigerian youths are lazy and expect free benefits, many young Nigerians and their allies are reacting with outrage at the comment.
Video of President @MBuhari’s comments on the Nigerian youth that has caused a lot of reactions and backlash. pic.twitter.com/GflG05G5G4
— Dr. Aminu Gamawa (@aminugamawa) April 19, 2018
The President had said at the ongoing Commonwealth meeting that:
“More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free.”
The backlash was swift as Nigerians immediately rallied on social media, particularly Twitter, trending the hashtag #LazyNigerianYouth, to shoot back at a comment they consider an insult to the many hardworking young people of the country.
Here are a sample of what Nigerians are saying:
Nigerian youths are hardworking, intelligent and enterprising. Their future was mortgaged by past leaders like President Buhari, who had everything at their beck and call as youths. I imagine the youths of today having half of the opportunities available in the 50s and 60s…
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) April 18, 2018
Nigerian youths want to “sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare”-Buhari
He is describing himself.
He sits and does nothing at Aso Rock.
He gets free housing at the Presidential Villa.
He spends 103 days in London and we pay for it!
Joblessness makes him talk anyhow!
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 18, 2018
I think we should start a hashtag, showing Nigerians youths that are doing great (home and abroad) we can't let our president paint us bad out there, time to paint ourselves by ourselves.#LazyNigerianYouths
— Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) April 19, 2018
I'm a teacher in 3 different places. I also sell cars , I don't do anything illegal. I work round the clock.
I am a Nigerian youth.
I am a superwoman.
I am not lazy.#LazyNigerianYouths
— P.R.I.N.C.E.S.S (@OneBabeLikeThat) April 19, 2018
Meet Kate Ogechukwu, a Second Class Upper graduate of History and International Relations from Ebonyi state university, decided to go into charcoal selling to make ends meet, due to lack of Jobs.. #LazyNigerianYouths pic.twitter.com/cfvitanKM0
— Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) April 19, 2018
Whoever says Nigerian youths are lazy should just buy a mirror and he or she will see the real definition of laziness! I have over 1000 Nigerian youths in my employ and not one of them is lazy.
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) April 18, 2018
I will never refer to Nigeria's youth as people who sit and do nothing. They are hardworking. I should know, I have thousands of youths working for me all over the country who have been the backbone to our success.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 19, 2018
Now #LazyNigerianYouths who’s Lazy?@erigganewmoney Yu dey see wetin I dey observe? pic.twitter.com/bqSCmH9ZnJ
— eniolar_ THA GOAT🐐 (@Omofela_) April 19, 2018
I am a youth
I am Educated
I do three handiworks together despite the fact that the economy is harsh for businesses but I have to provide for my needs
I AM NOT LAZY
Seen graduates that ride okada/keke just to eat & you had the gut to disrespect us like that?#LazyNigerianYouths
— 👑Mimitracy (@T_oluwani) April 19, 2018
#LazyNigerianYouths I am a graduate of philosophy, Ekiti State University. I make and sell wigs. I don't ask for free things. I am hardworking and independent. Thank you pic.twitter.com/t1FsK65iNs
— ORIAKU (@nwanyi_Enugu) April 19, 2018
Leave a reply