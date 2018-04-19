The Sun News
#LazyNigerianYouths: Nigerians respond to President's comment

#LazyNigerianYouths: Nigerians respond to President’s comment

— 19th April 2018

Following President Buhari’s remarks at the Commonwealth Business Forum on Wednesday in Westminster, London, suggesting many Nigerian youths are lazy and expect free benefits, many young Nigerians and their allies are reacting with outrage at the comment.

The President had said at the ongoing Commonwealth meeting that:

“More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free.”

The backlash was swift as Nigerians immediately rallied on social media, particularly Twitter, trending the hashtag #LazyNigerianYouth, to shoot back at a comment they consider an insult to the many hardworking young people of the country.

Here are a sample of what Nigerians are saying:

