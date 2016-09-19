The Sun News
19th September 2016 - UNICEF lobbies for states to ban genital mutilation
19th September 2016 - Nigerians on Twitter torment lawmaker over budget scandal
19th September 2016 - Ambode sacks LASEMA boss
19th September 2016 - ‘My word for northern minorities’
19th September 2016 - Nigeria may lose trillions from ECOWAS/EU free trade deal
19th September 2016 - U.S: NY, NJ bombing suspect in custody
19th September 2016 - Russia: Pro-Putin party wins big in parliarmentary polls
19th September 2016 - Niger Delta: Militants blow oil facility, issue more threats
19th September 2016 - U.K: Distinguish between ‘refugees’ and ‘economic migrants’
19th September 2016 - First Nation resumes flight operation
Nigerians on Twitter torment lawmaker over budget scandal

— 19th September 2016

(By Kemi YesufuABUJA)

The budget padding scandal in the House of Representatives took a different twist Monday as embattled former chairman of the Committee on Appropriations Abdulmumin Jibrin received hash criticism on Twitter from Nigerians over reports that he operates a foreign account in contravention of the law.

Trouble started on Twitter, when popular Nigerian activist Kayode Ogundamisi asked the lawmaker for clarification on documents linking him to a foreign account, including the ownership of a property which was used as the address on the account and he replied demanding to know what former would do following the revelation. 

Jibrin tweeted at Ogundamisi, “Oga now that you have found out that I own the property, what’s next”, but when negative reactions started pouring in, the lawmaker denied having any link to the account, saying, “I urge the public to disregard this latest blackmail as the document in circulation is not worth a toilet paper”.

The lawmaker also accused Speaker Yakubu Dogara of sponsoring what he described as propaganda against him through his Deputy Chief of Staff, C.I.D Maduabum, adding he has directed his lawyers to report the matter to the  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the police.

The Speaker’s aide has since denied any connections to NYCN’s allegations, saying, “I formally deny these allegations and denounce it as the hallucinations of deranged psychopath”.

Paragraph 3, Part one of the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution of Nigeria 1999, provides that,  “The President, Vice President, .. Members of the National Assembly and Houses of Assembly of States and such other public officers or persons as the National Assembly May by law prescribe. Shall not maintain or operate a bank account in any country outside Nigeria “

Paragraph 18 of same Schedule provides to the effect that where the code of conduct Tribunal finds a public officer guilty of contravention of any provision of the code of conduct the punishments to be imposed include, vacation of office or seat,  disqualification from membership of a legislative house, seizure of forfeiture of assets or property being proceeds  of such corruption and prosecution  in addition to the above sanctions where the conduct constitutes a crime.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) had alleged on Sunday that Jibrin owns and operates a foreign account with ING Bank Channels Island, United Kingdom.

According to the Council’s Head of the Anti Coruption Unit, Ifeanyi Okonkwo, the bank which Jibrin operates an account is located at Forum House, Grenville Street, St-Heller, Jerssy JE2 4UF, Channels Island United Kingdom. 

Okonkwo further alleged that the lawmaker opened the account with his address at 453 Crankbrook Road, Ilford Essex IG2 6EW. He said details of the account statement obtained by some lawyers in the UK indicates that Jibrin has a total £1.558 million pounds (N825 million equivalent) in the account between June 1st 2016 to June 30 2016.

Jibrin, however, withdrew the sum of £623.44 pounds within the one month period bringing the balance in the account to £1.376,193.84 British pounds.

nigeria-africa-female-genital-mutilation

UNICEF lobbies for states to ban genital mutilation

— 19th September 2016

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged state governments to have a comprehensive legislation to criminalise female genital mutilation and ensure strict enforcement to serve as deterrent. Speaking at the launch of “End Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting” organised by the wife of Imo Governor, Mrs Nkechi Okorocha, in Owerri on Monday, the Chief of Field Office…

  • ambode

    Ambode sacks LASEMA boss

    — 19th September 2016

    Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has sacked Mr Michael Akindele, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) with effect from Sept. 14, 2016. The Head, Public Affairs Unit of the agency, Mr Adebayo Kehinde, disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Lagos, that Akindele had been replaced by…

  • Lagos, Nigeria

    Nigeria may lose trillions from ECOWAS/EU free trade deal

    — 19th September 2016

    Nigeria may  lose up to 1.3 trillion dollars in revenues if it signs the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said. The association’s view is contained in a statement, issued by its President, Mr Frank Jacobs, in Lagos on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EPA is…

  • armed_and_dangerous_n-large_transzv2pdk2o032dxq4rq3zwskg2i2iqlur4us4vmqwefxe

    U.S: NY, NJ bombing suspect in custody

    — 19th September 2016

    Ahmad Khan Rahami, the suspect in Chelsea, Seaside Park bombings, has been taken into custody in Linden, New Jersey. The FBI released a wanted poster and New Jersey State Police released additional photos of a 28-year-old suspect in Saturday night’s Chelsea bombing and the earlier explosion in Seaside Park, New Jersey. The man, identified as Ahmad…

  • gettyimages-607679008

    Russia: Pro-Putin party wins big in parliarmentary polls

    — 19th September 2016

    Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s, of the ruling United Russia party has won a landslide victory in the Country’s just concluded a parliamentary election. The Central Election Commission said that the near final results showed on Monday in Moscow that it has paved way for Putin to run for a fourth term as president in 18…

  • niger-delta-militants

    Niger Delta: Militants blow oil facility, issue more threats

    — 19th September 2016

    (By Paul Osuyi – ASABA) Militant group Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM) has claimed responsibility for blowing up of the Afuesere-Ekiugbo delivery facility in Ughelli, Delta State, a facility operated by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC). The group in a statement by its spokesman Aldo Agbalaja said that the attack took place at about 11:30pm…

  • theresa-may-nouvelle-premier-ministre-du-royaume-uni-est-elle-la-nouvelle-thatcher_exact1900x908_l

    U.K: Distinguish between ‘refugees’ and ‘economic migrants’

    — 19th September 2016

    British Prime Minister Theresa May, has called for a “better distinction between refugees and economic migrants. May said in advance excerpts from her speech to a UN summit on migration on Monday, in New York, that the international community should build “a new, more effective global approach to manage migration. She said that the move…

  • first-nation-airline

    First Nation resumes flight operation

    — 19th September 2016

    By Louis Iba First Nation Airways has resumed scheduled flight operations in Nigeria after it  shutdown operations two weeks ago to allow for maintenance work on two of its aircraft. The airline had fixed September 15, 2016 to relaunch its operation, but it was unable to meet the deadline  due to its inability to get imported aircraft…

  • logopdp

    Proposed Lagos-Abuja rail: We won’t celebrate yet –Ekiti PDP

    — 19th September 2016

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has said it would not celebrate what it describes as “mere promise by the Federal Government to include Ekiti State in the station routes of the Lagos-Abuja railway project” until it is delivered. The party accused  politicians already celebrating the proposed inclusion as …

