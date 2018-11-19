The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged mobile manufacturers, otherwise known as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), to come up with more affordable 4G-enabled smartphones for Nigerians.

The regulator lamented that despite the launch of 4G networks by mobile network operators, many Nigerians are unable to experience the speed of 4G internet because their phones are 2G or 3G enabled.

4G refers to fourth generation networks, which delivers faster internet speed and clearer voice calls than initial second generation (2G) and third generation (3G) networks.

While all the telecoms companies in the country have invested and still investing in upgrading their networks to 4G, access by subscribers has become minimal because they would also need to upgrade their mobile phone to 4G-enabled to be able to enjoy the improved service.

However, 4G-enabled phones are still very expensive in the country.

Speaking during the meeting of the second Type -Approval Industry working Group in Lagos aimed at addressing the negative consequences of using telecommunications equipment not type approved by the NCC,

Head of Technical Standard at NCC, Engr. Bako Wakil, said the regulator was concerned that efforts to improve service delivery through 4G networks have not been yielding positive results due to high cost of 4G phones.

The IWG, comprising OEMs and mobile operators was created by the NCC to IWG was created to address the problem of substandard/counterfeited equipment with inputs from the stakeholders.

Also speaking at the event, Head Wireless Network in NCC Mr Chukwuma Nwaiwu said Type- Approval of equipment and devices by the Commission would ensure safety of the public from dangerous equipment and facilitate quality of service.

Nwaiwu listed the negative impact of counterfeit and sub standard mobile devices and equipment on the health, quality of services and the economy and explained that , the NCC inaugurated the first working type approved working Group to look into the grey areas and proffer solution.

He said the working groups will be divided into sub committees that are related to their specific fields or area of specialization to avoid conflict of interest.