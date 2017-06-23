Nigerians must talk, says NOA DG

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has said that ethnic agitations across the country were part of the challenges of nationhood, adding that no society can make any meaningful progress without social justice and rule of law.

Director-general of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, stated this in Abuja during Ramadan breakfast with two former DGs of the agency; Idi Farouk and Mike Omeri, and representatives of media organisations.

Abari posited that it was high time for government at all levels to engage Nigerians as currently being done by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, pointing out that the current national challenges were surmountable.

Noting that every nation has its own share of challenges, the NOA boss reasoned that what was needed was a strategic approach to overcome them.

“We must respect our plurality, we must tolerate one another, we must ensure that social justice reigns and we must also be governed by the rule of law. No society makes progress without social justice and the rule of law. These are key ingredients of not only a democratic society but ingredients that make for peaceful coexistence; for harmonious coexistence; for security and of course for development.

“I’ve made this point very clear, that we need to talk as Nigerians; government needs to talk. Government at all levels needs to engage the citizens and that is exactly what the Acting President is doing. This is also what we are doing as an agency of Government,” Abari said.