The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - IVORY TOWER BOOTY WAR!
12th December 2017 - QRC alumni reunite in Abuja, celebrate achievement
12th December 2017 - Brickhall School uses culture to reunite Nigeria
12th December 2017 - IVORY TOWER BOOTY WAR!
12th December 2017 - Why passion in teaching profession dropped – Teachers trainer
12th December 2017 - Catholic varsity offers postgraduate scholarship to 11 First Class graduates
12th December 2017 - Staff school: SSANU, UniAbuja square up for war
12th December 2017 - WAEC rewards 3 Katsina schools for sterling performance
12th December 2017 - Lions Quest Nigeria trains Lagos, Ogun teachers
12th December 2017 - State of the nation: APC rode to power on false promises –Balarabe Musa
Home / National / Nigerians must take their country back –ASUU

Nigerians must take their country back –ASUU

— 12th December 2017

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nsukka Zone, has reiterated it is high time Nigerians rose to ensure that all the nation’s public assets allegedly looted through privatisation, concession, Public-Private Partnership and the likes are recovered from the looters. 

Rising from a one-day symposium held last week in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, the union stressed the need for Nigeria’s economy to be driven by the interest of the majority of the working masses, instead of the few capitalists holding sway at the expense of the poverty-stricken citizens.

In a communique signed by its communique drafting committee’s chairman, Prof. Mike Odey and Secretary, Dr. Elijah Ikpanor, ASUU lamented the bourgeoning corruption among the ruling class which, it noted, is to the disadvantage of the masses, hence, the need for Nigerians to take back their country.

“Because of the elements of liberalism, there is high level or show off of corruption in the polity of Nigeria. This development has also called for response from different governments. With these, the war against corruption have appeared in the front burners. But war against corruption is not new in Nigeria. It is just to legitimise the power of the ruling class.

In the process, the ruling class has developed and regrouped to jostle for space and recognition. We must wage a new patriotic struggle for political and economic independence,” ASUU said.

of Nigeria from the two vultures. Nigeria’s working people must take their country back by declaring that the masses, not a few rich and their foreign masters, own Nigeria.”

While noting that the symposium was an activity of the Centre for Popular Education (CEPED) programme with the theme, “Neo-liberalism and Restructuring Agenda: Between the Nigerian Ruling Class and the Masses,” the body maintained that the current restructuring debate in Nigeria cannot be divorced from the problems arising from the crisis of neo-Iiberalism and global capitalism.

Pointing out that the prevailing situation had brought about lack of unity as could be seen in the secessionists and separatists agitations from different regions of the country for restructuring, ASUU insisted that, “to wipe out poverty, inequality, illiteracy, violence and crimes, Nigeria’s economy needs planning and with market mechanisms controlled by the interest of the masses of Nigeria’s working people.”

The communique added that the submissions were about the equitable distribution of resources to deemphasize the calls for geographical restructuring and therefore, called on the working class, labour movements and intellectuals in Nigeria to be committed to and confront the problem of manipulation of ethno-religious sentiments, growth of inequality, poverty and corruption among others.

Post Views: 18
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th December 2017 at 5:33 am
    Reply

    The natives of this territory must take their God given natives land back under the natives Disintegrated Republics in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives in which fulani criminal terrorists, mercenaries, collaborators must be erased in this territory of the natives. Natives of this territory education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. are only secured in this 21st century world under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. This is 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

State of the nation: APC rode to power on false promises –Balarabe Musa

— 12th December 2017

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Apparently taking a critical look at the state of the nation, almost three years into President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, former governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, yesterday said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) rode to power on the back…

  • Herdsmen attack: Osinbajo meets Kano, Adamawa emirs, others 

    — 12th December 2017

    Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, met Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, elder statesman, Mallam Ahmed Joda and other leaders of Fulani communities behind closed doors, yesterday. In a statement by Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said the meeting was a follow up to the…

  • Debt profile: Buhari correcting PDP’s profligacy, VON DG replies Ekweremadu

    — 12th December 2017

    Director General of Voice of Nigeria and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has responded to a statement credited to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, where he decried Nigeria’s rising debt profile. Ekweremadu had, at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national convention,  which held last Saturday, scored the All Progressives…

  • Nigerians must take their country back –ASUU

    — 12th December 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Nsukka Zone, has reiterated it is high time Nigerians rose to ensure that all the nation’s public assets allegedly looted through privatisation, concession, Public-Private Partnership and the likes are recovered from the looters.  Rising from a one-day symposium held last week in Makurdi, the…

  • Obaseki meets pensioners, reduces arrears by N6bn

    — 12th December 2017

    • Urges corps members to complement FG in nation-building From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin  Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said the government has paid N6 billion out of the N10 billion pension arrears accumulated between 1996 and 2000.   Obaseki, who met with pensioners in the state on Monday to commemorate the 16th annual national Pensioners’…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share