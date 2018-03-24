The Sun News
Latest
24th March 2018 - Nigerians misunderstood Bill Gates on ERGP, says FG 
24th March 2018 - JUST IN: Dapchi fallout: Shake-up in Army, new DMI, Provost Marshall, others appointed
24th March 2018 - 5 OAU students arrested, remanded in prison
24th March 2018 - 2019: CAN backs Ugwuanyi’s re-election
24th March 2018 - Ibori shows evidence of corruption case against London police
24th March 2018 - FG tackling youth unemployment –Buhari
24th March 2018 - Fear of failure is a business killer
24th March 2018 - B.M.Dzukogi: My interest in young writers
24th March 2018 - Nigeria Prize for Literature: Search for new laureate begins
24th March 2018 - Songwriters: Uncelebrated heroes in the creative industry
Home / Cover / National / Nigerians misunderstood Bill Gates on ERGP, says FG 

Nigerians misunderstood Bill Gates on ERGP, says FG 

— 24th March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following comments made by Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Recovery Growth plan (ERGP) does not address the needs of Nigerians, the Federal Government, in a swift reaction, said Nigerians misunderstood him. 

The government explained that Mr. Gates’ comments depicted that human capital development should have been explicitly indicated as part of the execution priorities of the ERGP, and it is not the same as saying that the ERGP does not address human capital development or that Mr. Gates faulted Nigeria’s economic plans as some newspapers have put it.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on media to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Akpandem James, the Minister, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, stressed that  the ERGP rests on the three pillars of: restoring growth, investing in the Nigerian people and building a competitive economy.

Explaining further, Udoma said “the pillar of ‘investing in the Nigerian people’ is nothing other than human capital development consisting as it does of education, health and social investments, and a whole chapter of the ERGP is devoted to this important pillar.

“The ERGP sets out 60 strategies cutting across all sectors of the economy.  Indeed, over one quarter of them (strategies 31 to 47) fall into the category of Investing in the Nigerian people.

“The execution priorities of the ERGP are restoring macroeconomic balance, achieving agriculture and food security, ensuring energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, improving transportation infrastructure and driving industrialization through SMEs.

“These interventions were chosen because of their potential for fast-tracking economic recovery and expected contribution of the private sector to accelerating growth, which is one of the key principles of the ERGP. In other words, the execution priorities are catalysts for implementing all the strategies in the ERGP.

“These priority areas have cross-cutting potentials which are all focused towards empowering the people through creating jobs and improving their general conditions.

“In other words, all the areas indicated are underpinned by the emphasis on investing in the people. Every single one of the execution priorities has the people at the centre,” the Minister explained

Not done, the Federal Government stated that there has been significant increase in capital allocations in human capital related sectors in the last three years in spite of dwindling revenues.

“For instance, capital allocations to education, including Universal Basic Education (UBEC), in the 2015 Budget was N91.903 billion, but the allocation was increased to N112.543 billion in 2016; N152 billion in 2017 and N170.79 billion is proposed for 2018 budget.

“in the health sector, while N22.676 billion was provided in the 2015 budget for Capital expenditure, N28.65 billion was provided in the 2016 budget; N55.61 billion in 2017; and N71.11 billion in the 2018 budget proposal.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerians misunderstood Bill Gates on ERGP, says FG 

— 24th March 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja Following comments made by Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Recovery Growth plan (ERGP) does not address the needs of Nigerians, the Federal Government, in a swift reaction, said Nigerians misunderstood him.  The government explained that Mr. Gates’ comments depicted that human capital development should have been explicitly indicated…

  • JUST IN: Dapchi fallout: Shake-up in Army, new DMI, Provost Marshall, others appointed

    — 24th March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja There has been a major shake-up in the Nigerian Army with the appointment of a new Director Military Intelligence and an acting Provost Marshall. The appointment Friday now has Major-General S.A Adebayo, as the new Director Military Intelligence (DMI), while Brigadier-General H. Ahmed, is acting Provost Marshal (Army). The redeployment, Daily Sun…

  • 5 OAU students arrested, remanded in prison

    — 24th March 2018

    Gabriel Dike Five students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife were arrested by Osun State Police Command for protesting against the decision of the university management to evict some students from the hostels. The Education Rights Campaign (ERC) in a statement made available to Saturday Sun and signed by the National Coordinator, Hassan Taiwo,…

  • 2019: CAN backs Ugwuanyi’s re-election

    — 24th March 2018

    The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Enugu State chapter has offered special prayers for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in 2019 and God’s continuous favour on him to fulfill his heart desires for the state. Rising from a “Mega Prayer Rally”, tagged: “Enugu State is in the Hands of God”, which was attended by…

  • Ibori shows evidence of corruption case against London police

    — 24th March 2018

    As the case between the London Metropolitan Police and Chief James Onanefe Ibori and associates entered the second day at the Court of Appeal on Thursday, March 22, 2018 in London, Ibori’s legal team has showed overwhelming evidence of police corruption. In a statement, Chief Ibori’s Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, said that a police officer,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share