Amidst the uncertainty travelling within Nigeria, the outgoing French Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Denys Gauer, has sensationally revealed that he travelled half of Nigeria, particularly to Sokoto and Lagos by road.

Gauer, who spoke in the residence of the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, in Abuja, said he enjoyed his stay in Nigeria because Nigeria is a fantastic country, a dynamic one with a lot of spirit of entrepreneurship.

He also opened up on France’s relationship with Nigeria in the areas of trade, security and culture, saying that the fight against insurgency in the country which France has been supporting has to be brought to an end comprehensively.

As you depart Nigeria, what are the fond memories of Nigeria that will never leave you?

I enjoyed my stay much in Nigeria because this is a fantastic country, a very dynamic country with a lot of spirit of entrepreneurship and I always enjoyed that. Of course, there are also challenges in Nigeria, but I am sure that this country has the ability to overcome them. Now, what I most enjoyed in Nigeria is travelling within the country.

How many states did you visit?

I visited not all states, but at least, half of the Nigerian states. In the north, I visited Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Niger States. Others are Borno and Jos, the Plateau State capital. I travelled to these states many times even and then in the South-west, I visited Lagos of course many, many times, but also Abeokuta, Ibadan and Osogbo. I visited Benin City, I visited Rivers, Port Harcourt and in the South-east, I visited Enugu and Abakaliki; and I also visited Cross River too.

You didn’t go to Abia state?

Unfortunately, I must recognise that I didn’t go to Abia State.

Why didn’t you visit Abia state?

I did not visit because Mr. Orji Uzor Kalu is not the governor of Abia State anymore (general laughter).

So, you enjoyed your stay in Nigeria?

I enjoyed my stay especially travelling around the country. And I travelled by road. In fact, I went even to Sokoto by road and to Lagos and each time when I visited a state, I visit of course the governor, but I also visit religious leaders, traditional rulers and the university community. The job of a diplomat is very interesting, it entails meeting people and to look around, to look how people live really. This is what makes the interesting part of being a diplomat.

How can you equate Nigerian culture with the French culture? What is your take on Nigeria’s cultural heritage? Do you have any special thing to say about the culture?

I would say we have a problem in France which is that we know quite well African culture. And you have museums where you can see artefacts from African culture. But it is not everything we know about the African tradition. And that is why when President Macron came precisely, we brought him to the New African Shrine in Lagos for a kind of exhibition of more than Nigerian culture.