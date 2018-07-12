Nigerians, including APC members must unite to send Buhari packing – Owie

Senator Rowland Owie; erstwhile governorship candidate in Edo State and national leader of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) is known for his blunt views on Nigerian democracy and an advocate of peace. He speaks on a number of national issues including the 2019 election, the anti-graft war and killings across the country.

What is your assessment of President Buhari’s government in the last three years?

Before we talk about whether Buhari has performed well or not, we must look at what leadership is all about. Leadership connotes a lot; it entails the spirit of give and take. It is the ability to think for the collective interest rather than your own parochial interest. We have had many leaders in this country; those that had the vision of what they are set out to do, and those that just needed to grab power without planning and knowing what to do with it. I’m certain that by the Grace of God, the APC Federal Government will be voted out in 2019. Apart from APC’s poor performance in governance, elections in the past years – 1979 to 1999 – were transition elections that brought about a new government. APC had become a saint immediately Nigeria became a centre of terrorism by Fulani herdsmen, and APC- Federal Government looks the other way and pursued IPOB. What a government of double standard. Nigerians all over the world should be ready to vote them out in next year’s election.

Since this government came on board in 2015, Nigerians have become poorer under President Buhari. According to records available, the International monitoring Fund (IMF) more poverty has been recorded by Nigerians under this administration. Transparency International says

Nigeria has become more corrupt under the APC government. As a matter of fact, Nigeria under APC is sliding towards banana republic. Nigeria is sliding into total darkness in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari. I urge all men of goodwill in all political parties in Nigeria including the APC to unit and send PMB packing before he destroys this nation. How can a President of Nigeria look the other way in the face all these killings? APC came in through propaganda by deceiving those Nigerians that care to listen to them. Three years of APC government has brought nothing but chains, pains, sorrow, hunger and division to the land. Three years of President Buhari’s administration took the rule of law to the cleaners. Nigeria constitution is no longer obeyed. APC government made people feel that they are above the laws of the land. APC government has not added anything to the economic growth of the country.

But the government says it has delivered on its promises made to Nigerians?

There is nothing to write home about this present leadership. Millions of Nigerians expected a change, but what they are getting is the opposite. God will deliver us from their hands. Tell me one good project that has be executed by this government since they came on board, is it the health sector, sports, youth developments, Agricultural Sector, Roads, they promised to fix electricity problem, but today what we have is still an epileptic power supply. Then what score card are you talking about when you have bitterness on the faces of our people.