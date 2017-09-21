Nigerians in S’Africa vow cooperation with new High Commissioner

Nigerian communities in South Africa are ready to cooperate with Amb. Ahmed Musa Ibeto, the new High Commissioner to the country.

President of Nigeria Union, South Africa (NUSA),Mr Adetola Olubajo, gave the assurance in an interview with NAN, in Pretoria, on Thursday, on Ibeto’s assumption of office.

Ibeto, the Deputy Governor of Niger State from 2007 to 2015, and a former member, House of Representatives in 2003, assumed duty on Wednesday.

He was received on arrival by Amb. Godwin Adama, the Nigeria`s Consul General in South Africa along with some staff of the commission and members of the Nigerian Community.

Olubajo said that the group would work with the high commissioner to achieve the set objectives.

“Nigeria Union, the umbrella body of our communities in South Africa, was part of the delegation that welcomed the new high commissioner.

“ We will work with him and give him our support to protect and promote the welfare of our people in South Africa.

“ The union is aware of the responsibilities of the high commissioner; we will assist him to achieve the set goals and objectives,” he said.

Adetola said that since his election as the president of NUSA on Sept. 2, the body had been consulting with various Nigerian groups and associations in South Africa.

“ The aim is to forge a united and strong Nigerian community in the country. We need to be united and have same mission and purpose to get the desired results.

“ My executive will continue with the consultations and bring our people under one umbrella,” he said.

Olubajo said that the union would continue to fight for the welfare and interests of Nigerians in South Africa.

He said that members of NUSA would always remain law-abiding and resist being lured into crimes, so that “we can continue to be good ambassadors of our country,” the NUSA president said. (NAN)