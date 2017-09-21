The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - Lufthansa chief eyes about 78 Air Berlin planes
21st September 2017 - Salaries: Bayelsa govt. debunks NLC claims
21st September 2017 - FG approves N45b entitlements of defunct Nigeria Airways workers
21st September 2017 - Nigerians in S’Africa vow cooperation with new High Commissioner
21st September 2017 - IPOB funded from France – FG
21st September 2017 - …South East NASS Caucus urges Buhari to address marginalisation
21st September 2017 - Delta CP orders arrest of four officers for murder
21st September 2017 - 36 kidnappers, others in soup
21st September 2017 - Nnamdi Kanu not in our custody – Police
21st September 2017 - EFCC declares ex-NSITF Chair, MD, others wanted
Home / National / Nigerians in S’Africa vow cooperation with new High Commissioner

Nigerians in S’Africa vow cooperation with new High Commissioner

— 21st September 2017

Nigerian communities in South Africa are ready to cooperate with Amb. Ahmed Musa Ibeto, the new High Commissioner to the country.

President of Nigeria Union, South Africa (NUSA),Mr Adetola Olubajo, gave the assurance in an interview with NAN, in Pretoria, on Thursday, on Ibeto’s assumption of office.

Ibeto, the Deputy Governor of Niger State from 2007 to 2015, and a former member, House of Representatives in 2003, assumed duty on Wednesday.

He was received on arrival by Amb. Godwin Adama, the Nigeria`s Consul General in South Africa along with some staff of the commission and members of the Nigerian Community.

Olubajo said that the group would work with the high commissioner to achieve the set objectives.

“Nigeria Union, the umbrella body of our communities in South Africa, was part of the delegation that welcomed the new high commissioner.

“ We will work with him and give him our support to protect and promote the welfare of our people in South Africa.

“ The union is aware of the responsibilities of the high commissioner; we will assist him to achieve the set goals and objectives,” he said.

Adetola said that since his election as the president of NUSA on Sept. 2, the body had been consulting with various Nigerian groups and associations in South Africa.

“ The aim is to forge a united and strong Nigerian community in the country. We need to be united and have same mission and purpose to get the desired results.

“ My executive will continue with the consultations and bring our people under one umbrella,” he said.

Olubajo said that the union would continue to fight for the welfare and interests of Nigerians in South Africa.

He said that members of NUSA would always remain law-abiding and resist being lured into crimes, so that “we can continue to be good ambassadors of our country,” the NUSA president said. (NAN)

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. AZZO 21st September 2017 at 8:59 am
    Reply

    And the discriminatory appointments into civil service and other government establishments continues under Buhari’s government yet the APC still thinks it can smother agitations in the land. I think it is high time the Senate and house of representative begin to tinker along the lines of doing away with the APC government. Certainly, this situation needs bringing to a stop and quickly for that matter.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Salaries: Bayelsa govt. debunks NLC claims

— 21st September 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Bayelsa State Government has lambasted the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC) over its claims that Bayelsa State was one of the states that did not utilise the bailout fund to pay workers salaries.  The state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Jonathan Obuebite, urged…

  • FG approves N45b entitlements of defunct Nigeria Airways workers

    — 21st September 2017

    The Federal Government has expressed regret over the reported deaths of some workers of the defunct Nigerian Airways occasioned by the delay in the payment of their entitlements. The defunct national carrier was liquidated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo regime in 2005, and since then the workers had held series of protests over their unpaid…

  • Nigerians in S’Africa vow cooperation with new High Commissioner

    — 21st September 2017

    Nigerian communities in South Africa are ready to cooperate with Amb. Ahmed Musa Ibeto, the new High Commissioner to the country. President of Nigeria Union, South Africa (NUSA),Mr Adetola Olubajo, gave the assurance in an interview with NAN, in Pretoria, on Thursday, on Ibeto’s assumption of office. Ibeto, the Deputy Governor of Niger State from…

  • IPOB funded from France – FG

    — 21st September 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo, Abuja, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsh and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri. The Federal Government, yesterday came close to unveiling the identities of alleged sponsors of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Addressing journalists after the weekly Federal executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, claimed that IPOB gets…

  • …South East NASS Caucus urges Buhari to address marginalisation

    — 21st September 2017

    •Soyinka calls for caution From Fred Itua, Abuja and Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Senators and members of the House of Representatives from the South East geopolitical zone have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the perceived marginalisation of Igbo in the country. The lawmakers said the ongoing agitations in the region could only be addressed…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share