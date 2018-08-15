Nigerians’ hurry for change in 2015 responsible for country’s current woes – Dankwambo

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The governor of Gombe State and a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Dankwambo, on Tuesday, said Nigerians’ hurry for a ‘change’ in 2015 has led the country to bad governance being experienced under the current administration.

Dankwambo, who said, “Nigerians must be ready to vote for positive change and chase away negative change in 2019”, declared that he has what he termed “practicable solutions” to problems confronting the country, if he emerges the president.

He made these known, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, while addressing leaders and members of the PDP as part of his nationwide consultation on his presidential ambition.

The Gombe State governor, accompanied by members of his campaign organisation, had earlier held a closed door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the latter’s residence inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

He, however, declined comments when asked by newsmen about his discussion with the former president.

Speaking further at the meeting, Dankwambo observed that economic and political situation in Nigeria has witnessed a downward trend since 2015 and maintained he would fix the country if given the mandate next year.

He stressed that his experience as an Accountant-General of the Federation under three presidents, which made him to understand the workings of the government, would give him edge ahead of other aspirants in the party.

Said he, “To say there is an unemployment, insecurity and high poverty level in Nigeria is stating the obvious. Nigerians were in hurry for a change in 2015 and this has led us to where we are now.

“But in 2019, Nigeria should change from negative change to positive change.

“We as a party, are bringing solutions in a manner that is practicable. My team has developed an economic growth solutions and plan, which would be incorporated into PDP manifesto.

“So, I offer myself and I promise to provide good leadership, if elected.

“I served as the Accountant-General of the federation under three presidents starting from Obasanjo in 2005. So, I understand the workings of government.

“I will appoint my cabinet the moment I am sworn-in as president because there is no time to waste. In PDP, many are qualified for this job, but the best must be presented by our party in 2019,” Dankwabo stated.

He, however, said he would willingly step down and support any candidate who has better pedigree and leadership wherewithal than himself.