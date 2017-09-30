The Sun News
Latest
30th September 2017 - Umahi suspends headmaster, 7 teachers for absenteeism
30th September 2017 - Undergraduate kills mum for refusing him money
30th September 2017 - Why FG wants to scuttle my presidential ambition –Fayose
30th September 2017 - FG targets $1b tax revenue
30th September 2017 - I can’t date lazy, pompous men –Belinda Effah, actress
30th September 2017 - Billionaire Akin-Olugbade’s good deeds rewarded
30th September 2017 - Why Unoma Akpabio is still off the radar
30th September 2017 - Bimbo Ogunbanjo wears new hat
30th September 2017 - Dikko Nwachukwu set to fly
30th September 2017 - Adeleye Fabusoro raises the bar
Home / Cover / National / Nigerians free to live in any part of the country –FG

Nigerians free to live in any part of the country –FG

— 30th September 2017

The Federal Government, yesterday reassured every Nigerian not to panic but to live freely in any part of the country without fear of molestation. The assurance was coming on the heel of growing tension in the country, barely 24 hours to the expiration of the October 1 deadline quit notice issued by the coalition of Arewa youth groups. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who gave the assurance also challenged religious bodies and other relevant stakeholders in the project Nigeria to leverage on their influence to jettison every divisive groups and their actions in the country. Osinbajo, who was speaking at the public lecture to mark the 57th independence anniversary of Nigeria organised by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in Abuja, reiterated the government’s resolve to achieve just and equitable society.

Represented by the Minister of Mine and Steel, Kayode Fayemi, the VP explained that in a society like Nigeria, there is bound to be differences, therefore, we should build on those things that bind us together. His words: “Without a doubt we are marking our independence anniversary this year during period of challenges on our unity as a country. In recent time the federal government had to take far reaching measure to address potential threat on the well being of our republic.

“Nigeria is a vastly plural society with the population of close to 200 million creating and enterprising people consisting over 250 distinct ethnic nationalities and spread over and extensive land mark.

“We have challenges but there is nothing compare with love that the God had blessed us with, I believe our challenges are not insurmountable on the road to building a strong and united Federal Republic. We have all that it takes to turn our diversity to strength and our large population to be seeing as an opportunity rather than a problem.

“We continue to assure every Nigerian that we are committed to upholding the peace and unity of our great country and that every Nigerian can continue to live freely in any part of this country without fear or hindrance.”

Post Views: 19
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th September 2017 at 8:55 am
    Reply

    Biafra is a Sovereign State from October 1st 2017, interim president is Anyim Pius Anyim, capital is Enugu, currency name is BS- Biafran Shekel. Every northerner will only be in Biafraland with valid documents base on ECOWAS principles from October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Umahi suspends headmaster, 7 teachers for absenteeism

— 30th September 2017

Luck smiled on 15 teachers of Community Primary School, Amazu in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State as Governor David Umahi who paid an unscheduled visit to the school doled out cash to the teachers to change their wardrobe. Governor Umahi who engaged the teachers in academic exercise including questions in English language and…

  • Undergraduate kills mum for refusing him money

    — 30th September 2017

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Tragedy struck in Benin City on Thursday when a 22-year-old undergraduate murdered his mother over her alleged failure to give him money.  The suspect, identified as Caleb Obasogie and last child of his deceased mother, Josephine Igbineweka, 55, allegedly committed the crime at their residence, 31A, Iyamu Street, Off Textile Mill…

  • Why FG wants to scuttle my presidential ambition –Fayose

    — 30th September 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti   Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the imminent defeat of President Muhammadu Buhari in a free and fair election in 2019 is the major reason the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government is harassing and intimidating his aides and associates. He also said the blunt truth he told Nigerians…

  • FG targets $1b tax revenue

    — 30th September 2017

    • Deploys 700 community tax officers to 9 states The Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) has deployed over 700 graduates as Community Tax Liaison Officers(CTLOs) to nine states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The CTLOs have been handed the responsibility of creating awareness about the VAIDS scheme and taxation…

  • Nasarawa targets N25b as monthly IGR

    — 30th September 2017

    ■ Generates over N3b in 2017 From Linus Oota, Lafia Acting Chairman, Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service Board, Alhaji Usman Okposhi has explained that between January and August 2017, the board has generated over N3billion as internally generated revenue for the state government, noting that the target of the board is to generate up to…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share