Nigerians free to live in any part of the country –FG

The Federal Government, yesterday reassured every Nigerian not to panic but to live freely in any part of the country without fear of molestation. The assurance was coming on the heel of growing tension in the country, barely 24 hours to the expiration of the October 1 deadline quit notice issued by the coalition of Arewa youth groups. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who gave the assurance also challenged religious bodies and other relevant stakeholders in the project Nigeria to leverage on their influence to jettison every divisive groups and their actions in the country. Osinbajo, who was speaking at the public lecture to mark the 57th independence anniversary of Nigeria organised by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in Abuja, reiterated the government’s resolve to achieve just and equitable society.

Represented by the Minister of Mine and Steel, Kayode Fayemi, the VP explained that in a society like Nigeria, there is bound to be differences, therefore, we should build on those things that bind us together. His words: “Without a doubt we are marking our independence anniversary this year during period of challenges on our unity as a country. In recent time the federal government had to take far reaching measure to address potential threat on the well being of our republic.

“Nigeria is a vastly plural society with the population of close to 200 million creating and enterprising people consisting over 250 distinct ethnic nationalities and spread over and extensive land mark.

“We have challenges but there is nothing compare with love that the God had blessed us with, I believe our challenges are not insurmountable on the road to building a strong and united Federal Republic. We have all that it takes to turn our diversity to strength and our large population to be seeing as an opportunity rather than a problem.

“We continue to assure every Nigerian that we are committed to upholding the peace and unity of our great country and that every Nigerian can continue to live freely in any part of this country without fear or hindrance.”