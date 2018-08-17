Nigerians fell cheap to fake promises in 2015 – Dankwambo

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, has said Nigerians fell cheap to fake promises in 2015 and got a change that has brought hardship on them.

The governor faulted the conduct of the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State and said the country must put a halt to practices that erode democratic gains in the country.

He said this in Ado-Ekiti on yesterday, during a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates from the state who would choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 poll.

Dankwambo, who is also a presidential aspirant in the PDP, said Nigerians deserve better than what they are currently getting from the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

“Nigerians were in a hurry for the change in 2015, and fell too cheap to fake promises. We must end insecurity, bring hope to our people and not kill our economy through ineptitude. Presidency is about who has the capacity to lead,” he said. He promised to offer the country a better leadership if given the chance.