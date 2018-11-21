NAN

Nigerians on social media have expressed their displeasure over Blac Chyna’s upcoming bleaching cream sales in Lagos.

The 30-year-old American influencer is billed to kick off her first Nigerian visit on Nov. 24 with a pool party in Abuja and pop-up sales of her latest bleaching cream collection in Lagos on Nov. 25.

Chyna recently took to her Instagram @blacchyna endorsing the “Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream’ which is a collaboration between her and skin whitening advocate, Dencia.

Equipped with a Swarovski-crystal studded jar, the cream is said to increase “moisture for a brighter beautiful comfortable feel” according Whitenicious official Instagram page @whitenicious.

The cream will be available for 90, 000 Naira a bottle and is further described by the company as the key to “less discoloration and unevenness while SPF protection minimizes future damage.”

Following the announcement on her Instagram page @blacchyna, Nigerians took to social media to condemn the business move seeing `colourism and bleaching” was already an issue in the country.

@SincerelyTops tweeted, “Blac Chyna partnering up with Africa’s bleaching king and queen to create a new face bleaching cream is beyond problematic.

“It’s really rubbing me the wrong way, ain’t no way in hell she would do that in LA. Exploiting Nigeria’s colourism problem is disgusting.”

@MsJah_ said, “Blac Chyna is going to Lagos, Nigeria to promote a bleaching cream and I am honestly disgusted.”

@MariamasTL wrote, “Couple people telling me that bleaching cream has always been around which I fully understand however this will attract even more people to buy it which is the problem here despite its high price.”

@DegosTee tweeted, “The real issue here is that it’s being targeted to the Nigerian market and the fact that the villainous product will most likely sell out in Nigeria.”

Amidst the debate, some Nigerians noted that the move provides an opportunity to address rampant bullying of dark skinned people and the growing market for bleaching creams.

@Chocolatsteh tweeted, “Instead of making threads about Blac Chyna what we should be focusing on is the root of the problem which is evidently colourism and white supremacy.

“Skin bleaching didn’t start yesterday and Blac Chyna is just one of MANY ppl who have fallen into its trap.”

@Paulce3 said, “I’ve seen on several occasions where really dark skinned people get shamed for being that way and black beauties getting under appreciated.

“Black models complain about the favoritism towards lighter skinned models over them all the time.”

@3Jessi5 wrote,“Blac Chyna is taking advantage of the insecurities of colourism and self hate.

“Skin whitening cream is horrible. This should not be advertised and she is choosing Africa for a reason. Shameful.”