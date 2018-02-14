The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Nigerians do not know about their abilities – NCC board chairman
14th February 2018 - Russia 2018: No Abuja action for Eagles
14th February 2018 - Rivers: Reps in rowdy session over Okorocha’s amnesty
14th February 2018 - RUSSIA 2018: Aghahowa tasks Eagles on fitness
14th February 2018 - Human error, faulty sensor behind deadly Russian plane crash -Investigators
14th February 2018 - 2019 polls: Register Nigerians in Diaspora, Eze Ndigbo urges INEC
14th February 2018 - Guatemalan ex-leader detained in corruption case
14th February 2018 - Jenifer Chidinma 07017665610
14th February 2018 - FirstBank processes N1trn on 894 Quick Banking Channel
14th February 2018 - Emir of Kano lauds Air Peace flight into northern Nigeria
Home / Business / Nigerians do not know about their abilities – NCC board chairman

Nigerians do not know about their abilities – NCC board chairman

— 14th February 2018

Olabisi Olaleye

Chairman of the board  of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, has said that many Nigerians do not know they have the ability of Bill Gates in them.

He made this statement on the occasion of his 85th birthday and public presentation of his book in Lagos recently.

According to him, there are many of youths who are jobless because they do not know that they possess huge potentialities for greatness.

Durojaiye said, “There are so many Nigerian youths who are roaming the streets, graduates looking for jobs, not knowing that they have more than the kind of job they are looking for.

“So many of them have the ability of Bill Gates, but they do not know because they are not aware of that giant in them”

Durojaiye further stated that there would be an institution where Nigerians could participate in the coming global digitilisation revolution: “We have a plan. We are trying to introduce an institution for youth in higher institutions. The criteria is to write aptitude tests, irrespective of where they come from, as far as you are a Nigerian, to come and study special programmes involved.

“Nigerians can participate effectively in the coming global digitilisation revolution that is going on; Nigeria is part of the race, and it is only you, the youth, that will do it, and we are going to fish you out and encourage you and enable you to know it.”

He further disclosed that his goal was not only to create jobs, but to also place Nigeria on the world map.

“My target is not only for creating employment, but putting us on the world map among the achievers in the telecommunications industry, a global digitisation company”

Executive vice chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, at the event, said Durojaiye has brought harmony between the board and the management of the NCC.

“His leadership style is consultative. He is a team leader and a good man. We have seen these attributes of his leadership in the way and manner harmony in NCC exists, especially the board, and the management.

“We act together in harmony to ensure we drive the telecommunications sector in the right direction of growth as well as empowerment of Nigerians who daily subscribe to telecommunication services in order to make a living.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerians do not know about their abilities – NCC board chairman

— 14th February 2018

Olabisi Olaleye Chairman of the board  of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, has said that many Nigerians do not know they have the ability of Bill Gates in them. He made this statement on the occasion of his 85th birthday and public presentation of his book in Lagos recently. According to him,…

  • Rivers: Reps in rowdy session over Okorocha’s amnesty

    — 14th February 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja There was a rowdy session at the House of Representatives, yesterday, when lawmakers were divided over a motion which condemned the amnesty Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, granted some alleged criminals declared wanted in Rivers State. The debate was to later degenerate into a face-off first between Imo and Rivers lawmakers and later,…

  • FirstBank processes N1trn on 894 Quick Banking Channel

    — 14th February 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has disclosed that its 894 banking scheme recorded over N1 trillion worth of transactions with over N3 trillion worth of transactions projected to be processed this year alone. The 894 quick banking, a USSD based channel that enables customers to access banking services using any type of phone and…

  • Emir of Kano lauds Air Peace flight into northern Nigeria

    — 14th February 2018

    Louis Ibah  Air Peace Limited has commenced direct flight operations into the Mallam Aminu International Airport, Kano, as part of its route expansion programme for 2018.  The airline launched its inaugural flight on Monday with a Boeing 737-300 aircraft,  which departed the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, at about 7.15am and arrived…

  • NNPC recovers N100bn assets in Lagos, Abuja, others

    — 14th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja  The NNPC Properties Limited (NPL), the real estate management company of the NNPC, says it has recovered a 92-hectre parcel of land on Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos; Royal Grove Estate, Port-Harcourt, and others in Abuja and Kaduna in what it termed aggressive commercial drive.       The NNPC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ventures, Dr….

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share