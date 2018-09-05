Nigerians and crazy quest to migrate to Canada

As at 2017, there were over 11,000 Nigerian students in Canada. They hardly go back to Nigeria after graduation.

Canada is the new destination for many Nigerian elite and their families. But Canada is tightening its immigration noose to prevent the influx of Nigerians and some other nationals who are obviously abusing the liberal immigration policies of the Justin Trudeau government. Why should Nigerians intending on migrating to Canada not do so legitimately and appropriately, without the backlash of the uncertainties and hard times in the shortcuts through the United States borders?

This North Amercan country has a flourishing confederate democracy and a robust economy with even greater potential for growth. It is about 11 times bigger than Nigeria in land mass. While Nigeria is approximately 923,768 square kilometres, Canada is approximately 9,984,670 square kilometres. Meanwhile, the population of Nigeria is 198 million people. The Canadian population live clock indicates

a steady growth of immigrants into the country. There are projections that the population will hit above 40 million in a few years’ time.

By 2016, the number of Nigerians living in Canada crossed 31,000.

With the recent influx of Nigerians, it will not take a long time for Nigerians to gain more significant numbers. Analysts say the Nigerian population will get more significant in a few years. And if the current influx is not checked, the Nigerian population in Canada can triple in a few months.

As at 2017, there were over 11,000 Nigerian students in Canada. They hardly go back to Nigeria after graduation. Canada will gladly keep them to work because of their skills acquired through relatively high international school fees paid by parents from back home. This is a win-win situation: Canada gains from the inflow of revenue through international school fees from Nigeria and other foreign lands, retains the highly skilled hands after their graduation; Nigerians and other foreign nationals find abode in Canada and partake in the robust economy under a relatively peaceful and prosperous society.

There is a steady growth of labour, economic and investments by immigrants from Nigeria into Canada. The process for this category of immigrants accessing the Canadian legal entry visa is demanding and relatively difficult. As a result of the bottlenecks in the process, many Nigerians who cannot walk through the qualifying process take the refugee option. Over half of the above 5,000 boarder-crossing refugees through the US into Canada in the first half of 2018 were Nigerians with valid US visas.

