Nigerians can never vote for PDP again –APC

Nigerians can never vote for PDP again –APC

— 21st October 2017

By WILLY EYA

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Lagos State Chapter, Joe Igbokwe has said that .Nigerians would never trust the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) again with power.

He said that despite pockets of criticism against the APC government under President Muhammadu Buhari, the ruling party remains the best choice for the majority of Nigerians.

Reacting to an interview in Saturday Sun where former Imo State governor, Chief Achike Udenwa said the PDP would win the APC in the 2019 general elections, the Lagos publicity scribe said Nigerians are done with the opposition party.

Igbokwe  said based on experience, the people would never handover the country and the national treasury to the opposition party again.

He said: “Nobody would ever go back to that era and give the key of the national treasury to the PDP again. Ordinarily, I would not have liked to reply former Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa but he should understand that Nigerians have tested the PDP. “We know what is happening and all those complaining are the ones who have  been benefitting from the corruption which was going on in the last government under former Goodluck Jonathan. All the openings where corrupt people have been making easy money have been blocked.”

The former Imo governor in the interview said PDP would be waiting to meet the APC in the battlefield in 2019, saying it would be easier if the ruling party could represent Buhari for the presidential election.

He said even though Jonathan’s administration wasn’t perfect but it was still able to manage the economy the best way it could.

Udenwa expressed regrets that the economy became so bad after the APC came into power following the utterances of the President.

“The party came in on a populist mandate. They came in promising change, as they said people were suffering, and they promised to turn around their lives and they carried the day”, he said.

