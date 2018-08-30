– The Sun News
Latest
30th August 2018 - Firemen rescue man, 52, from collapsed duplex in Kano
30th August 2018 - Plateau rural communities decry deplorable roads, lack of potable water
30th August 2018 - N6m spent on upgraded software for third party clients, says JAMB
30th August 2018 - Nigerians are starving under Buhari, says Lamido
30th August 2018 - FG commissions Maska Earth dam
30th August 2018 - MTN Nigeria denies CBN claims on illegal repatriation of $8.1b
30th August 2018 - Pyrates takes PVCs collection campaign to Lagos streets
30th August 2018 - Osun Guber: APC unleashes 14 govs, 8 ministers campaign council on PDP, others
30th August 2018 - NOA charges lNEC to tackle vote buying
30th August 2018 - Linda Ikeji sacks staff accused of raping teenager
Home / National / Nigerians are starving under Buhari, says Lamido
Sule Lamido

Nigerians are starving under Buhari, says Lamido

— 30th August 2018

A People’s Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido, has stated that Nigerians, under President Muhammadu Buhari, have been starved to the extent that they cannot protest hike in the prices of essential commodities in the country.

Sule Lamido stated this on Wednesday in Bauchi while addressing delegates and supporters of the party in Bauchi State.

He said he was in Bauchi to seek the support of the PDP delegates to elect him as the party’s presidential candidate “to enable him to defeat Buhari in 2019 and restore the values of democracy which the President has destroyed.”

He described the officials of the All Progressives Congress in the Federal Government as thieves who he said had deceived and disunited Nigerians along ethnic  and religious lines.

READ ALSO FG commissions Maska Earth dam

Lamido, the immediate past governor of Jigawa State, accused the present administration  for being selective in its fight against corruption, saying “if you are in the PDP they will say you are a thief , if you are in the APC you are a saint. What kind of justice is this?”

He added, “Governor Samuel Ortom has spent three years governing Benue State , immediately he dumped the APC, the EFCC began investigating his administration.

We are aware that the APC is shielding corrupt personalities that are supporting the party and if you are in the APC all your corruption are forgiven, but if you are in the PDP you are a thief.

‘We are in democracy you threatened people that you will jail so and so  persons, a leader doesn’t threaten his subjects, he treats them with justice ,compassion and mercy not jail threat.

Intimidation can’t change the destiny of whoever God has prepared to become the next president come 2019. I believe in the entrenchment of democracy in the country.”

The presidential aspirant, who traced the history of politics in Nigeria from the first republic down to the present third republic, accused the APC government of bringing untold hardship on Nigerians by introducing anti-people policies “contrary to the fake pledges they made during the campaign.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RESCUED

Firemen rescue man, 52, from collapsed duplex in Kano

— 30th August 2018

NAN The Kano State Fire Service on Thursday morning rescued 52-year-old man, Malam Mohammed Zakiru, from a collapsed duplex at Kofar Na’isa Quarters in Kano. Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the service Public Relations Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that Zakiru was trapped in a collapsed building in the early hours of…

  • PORTABLE WATER

    Plateau rural communities decry deplorable roads, lack of potable water

    — 30th August 2018

    NAN Rural dwellers in in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau on Wednesday decried deplorable state of their roads and the lack potable water in their communities. Leaders of the communities voiced their concerns on Thursday in Kanke, at a round-table discussion organised by the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), and supported by the…

  • JAMB

    N6m spent on upgraded software for third party clients, says JAMB

    — 30th August 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Wednesday, announced that it spent N6 million to upgrade relevant softwares and systems that would increase credibility of its services to third party clients. The Board was unhappy that some Nigerians made “mountain out of nothing” as regards former software and system that was…

  • Sule Lamido

    Nigerians are starving under Buhari, says Lamido

    — 30th August 2018

    A People’s Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido, has stated that Nigerians, under President Muhammadu Buhari, have been starved to the extent that they cannot protest hike in the prices of essential commodities in the country. Sule Lamido stated this on Wednesday in Bauchi while addressing delegates and supporters of the party in Bauchi State….

  • MASKA EARTH DAM

    FG commissions Maska Earth dam

    — 30th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has commissioned the reconstructed Maska Earth Dam at Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, built in 1996. The dam was executed by the Ecological Fund Office aim at providing water for agriculture and cattle rearing. Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, in a statement made available to Daily…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share