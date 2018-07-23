– The Sun News
Nigerians applaud singer Falz over sexual violence video

Nigerians and the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) have lauded singer, Folarin Falana a.k.a Falz for addressing sexual violence in his latest music video.

The reactions came after the award wining artiste announced the release of the video titled “Child of the world” on his social media platform @falzthebahdguy FALZ – “Child Of The World” official video out”

According to DSVRT, it acknowledged Falz’s effort to speak up about “real life issues” on their official twitter account.

@DSVRT “We would like to use this medium to appreciate Falz for spreading the word on Sexual Abuse in the recently released video for his song, Child of the World.

“Together we will tackle this menace. Thank you for pointing Survivors in the direction of Help and Justice @falzthebahdguy”.

There has been a popular demand for Nigerian music artistes to use their art to speak on issues affecting the Nigerian society and lifestyle.”

While Some Nigerians took to Twitter to praise the idea behind the music video others called on more artistes to do same .

@iambussie “In a country where we got artiste doing songs and videos just for the commercial value, its rare to see the kind of Falz”.

@alpha_jenner “Falz touched sexual harassment, HIV/AIDS and suicide all at once with Child of The World. So far Falz seems to be doing everything as an artist to speak against societal problems”.

@elsieisy “Our celebrities don’t speak on social issues, 

Let’s pay attention to the ones speaking up in an amazing way”

@ifol_ “From child of the world to this is Nigeria to whatever the next project is we just want you to know we your fans at proud of you”.

@t_riumphant “Cool how Falz could treat topics like rape, HIV and suicide in one video.Child of the world is lit”.

@ecstacy “Falz is touching important subjects with his music and that my people, is outstanding”

#Childoftheworld”.

@michealeyitayo “The message in this video is so deep and encouraging our society needs more musicians like you @falzthebahdguy #ChildOfTheWorld”.

“@wojayz “Falz is a great guy that uses music to communicate on real issues, #ChildOfTheWorld video is a masterpiece. Beautifully executed,  I had been anticipating a video, and yes, I worried that it may not interpret the message well Kemi Adetiba did a fantastic job”.

Others said the idea behind the song was well depicted by ex Big Brother Naija housemate Bambam in the music video.

She acted as the “Child of the world” who was sexually harassed by her uncle.

Also, societal pressure forced her to get involved in sexual acts with rich men to raise money to live a certain standard of life.

This latest video is reminiscent of the music video titled “This is Nigeria” which was released by Falz earlier this year, also touching on issues affecting the Nigerian populace.

Meanwhile, Kemi Adetiba the music video director, thanked Nigerians for the feedback on the new video as it is currently YouTube’s number 1 trending video.

“Overwhelmed by the avalanche of messages and reposts on the new “Child of the World” video

It felt great to go back to where it all started… Music Videos.

Thanks to Falz for being an incredible Artiste, an amazing song, and thinking I was the one able to interpret it.

Thank you to Toyin Abraham and Bambam for giving up their precious time and bending to my creative madness.

Thank you to those clicking to watch. I see what you’re doing to the numbers And it isn’t even 24 hours yet’” Adetiba said.

