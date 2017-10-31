Nigerians advised to embrace fitness, cleanliness

The Sun News
Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) have advised Nigerians on the need to exercise more and live a clean life.

The advise was given at the weekend when the state government and NCF organised a fitness exercise tagged: Walk for Nature at the State House in Marina, Lagos as part of an annual programme designed to create awareness among the people about nature conservation and good environmental practices in Nigeria.

The theme of this year’s edition was ‘Cleaner Lagos: The foundation for sustainable ecotourism’, the organisers urged participants to imbibe and cultivate good environmental practices for nature conservation and sustainable environmental management.

Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Babatunde Adejare, who acknowledged the support from PZ Wilmar, described the partnership as rewarding and highly commendable.

“Walking is an effective means that we have consistently promoted towards combating health and environmental challenges. We must form the habit of walking, this action improves our health as we do so,” said Adejare.

In her goodwill message, PZ company secretary and Head of Corporate Services, Africa, Abiola Laseinde thanked the organisers for the initiative.

Category Marketing Manager, Mamador and Devon King’s cooking oil, Chioma Mbanugo said the company is committed to sustainable practices that not only help to achieve a healthy environment but also improve the Nigerian environmental landscape.

