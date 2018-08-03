– The Sun News
Nigerians, 3rd largest asylum seekers in Germany say KAS Foundation
Nigerians, 3rd largest asylum seekers in Germany say KAS Foundation

The Konrad Adenaeur Stiftung (KAS), a German Foundation, has revealed that Nigerians are the third largest asylum seekers in the country.

Head of Department, European and International cooperation of the Foundation, Dr. Gerhard Wahler, made this known in Abuja during the celebration of 15 years of KAS operation in Nigeria.

Wahler explained that the lack of an enabling environment continued to make Nigerians, especially youths, seek a better life in Europe hence, embarking on illegal migration.

He, therefore, urged the Federaal Government to boost socio-Economic development and improve welfare.

“Africa and especially Western Africa, plays a pivotal role for us in Germany; in many ways, Africa shows a lot of potential.

“There is a new generation of entrepreneurs, digital natives and inventors that can and will shape the future of the continent.

“On the other hand, the unprecedented population growth, the lack of economic development, increasing scarcity of land and resources, will continue to drive people away towards Europe.

“Today, Nigerians are for example the third largest group of asylum seekers in Germany.”

Wahler said that the prevalence of terrorist groups in the region negatively affects development in Nigeria and the African region.

He said that the forthcoming visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Nigeria at the end of August was an important sign that Germany stands with Nigeria in countering security threats like Boko Haram.

He said that while the challenges faced in the region were tremendous, Germany was ready to assist.

