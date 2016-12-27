The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
27th December 2016 - Nigerian youths not yet ripe for leadership -Okorocha
27th December 2016 - Vehicle import restriction: Dealers, agents in last minute rush to beat deadline
27th December 2016 - Ekiti pays N140m severance package to ex-public office holders
27th December 2016 - I’ll complete all projects I began –Mimiko
27th December 2016 - END-OF-YEAR: How we fared, and why we failed in 2016
27th December 2016 - Teachers urged to speak, promote and teach indigenous languages
27th December 2016 - Pay what you owe varsities from Paris Club refund, ASUU tells governors
27th December 2016 - UNIZIK inducts 56 medical laboratory scientists
27th December 2016 - Day of glory for teachers’ sons
27th December 2016 - IPCR: FG restates commitment to peace
Home / National / Nigerian youths not yet ripe for leadership -Okorocha

Nigerian youths not yet ripe for leadership -Okorocha

— 27th December 2016

By Emma Njoku

Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha has identified ethnicity and bigotry as serious issues in the country’s political landscape.
Okorocha, who said this as part of his Christmas goodwill message released by his Chief Press Secretary Sam Onwuemeodor, noted that as a result of the deep-rooted ethnicity and religious bigotry in the country, the present leaders cannot afford to hand over power to the youths.
Okorocha said for the present generation of youths to have a shot at leadership roles in the country “they need to be well-groomed by the present leaders.”
“What Nigerians, the leaders in particular, need to do now is to unite and begin to build a country of our collective dreams and aspirations.
“The leaders cannot afford to hand over to the next generation what we have at the moment as a nation, in which ethnicity, religious bigotry and zoning of political offices are still the order of the day.
“Nigerians must endeavour to hand over to the next generation, a united and prosperous nation, all the ethnic and religious groups can be proud of.”
On the current economic meltdown, Okorocha called on Nigerians to accept the situation as a national challenge.
He said: “Nigerians especially the leaders should appreciate themselves and see the current recession as a national challenge.”
“Christians in the state in particular to pray more than they had never done before, for the good of the state and her people.”
Recall that Governor Okorocha had recently blamed what he described as lack of peace among past leaders as the major cause for discord among Nigerians.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian youths not yet ripe for leadership -Okorocha

— 27th December 2016

By Emma Njoku Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha has identified ethnicity and bigotry as serious issues in the country’s political landscape. Okorocha, who said this as part of his Christmas goodwill message released by his Chief Press Secretary Sam Onwuemeodor, noted that as a result of the deep-rooted ethnicity and religious bigotry in the country,…

  • Vehicle import restriction: Dealers, agents in last minute rush to beat deadline

    — 27th December 2016

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Seme and Idi Iroko land borders are buzzing with increased commercial activities as many vehicle importers, agents and dealers in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of country have literally relocated to the two major land frontiers to clear what may be described as the last batch of imported vehicles before the…

  • Ekiti pays N140m severance package to ex-public office holders

    — 27th December 2016

    • Nigerians hungry, Fayose tells FG From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Government has paid N140 million severance package to some former elected public office holders at the local government level. Affected are those elected into office in 1999, 2006 and 2008. Governor Ayodele Fayose, gave the order in Ado-Ekiti during a meeting with the affected…

  • I’ll complete all projects I began –Mimiko

    — 27th December 2016

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko has declared that he will complete all projects his administration embarked upon before leaving office in February. The governor also said he will commission not less than 10 projects executed by his administration in different parts of the state this week. Commissioner for Information, Kayode Akinmade,…

  • NCC fine: MTN pays N80bn to FG –Minister

    — 27th December 2016

    The Federal Government says MTN had paid N80 billion of the N330 billion fine imposed on it for failing to deactivate more than five million unregistered SIM cards.This means that the telco is still owing Nigerian government about N250 billion out of the total sum agreed following the infraction. Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications, who…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351