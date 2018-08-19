In my brief address during the event, I also reminded the young people at the Conference and by extension, all other groups of young people spread across the country, that they are the renaissance Nigeria is waiting to happen. With the God-given intelligence that are superabundant among them combining with technology many of the older generation are not as familiar with, today’s young Nigerian has greater power and tool to influence and direct Nigeria’s economic, political and social development. I also used the opportunity to emphasize the importance of Godliness and righteous living in framing the fertile, conducive environment necessary for young leaders to thrive in Nigeria. What we have done in Enugu State has been to offer the state and its people to God for His Divine guidance, a critical enabler for the creative leverage needed by our people to stir development in our environment. This is what we mean, each time we relive what has been our mantra since we assumed office – Enugu State is in the hands of God. When we say this to ourselves here in our state, it reinforces the unity of purpose of our people and serves as a constant reminder to us, of the Love and care of God, a conditio sine qua non for responsive and responsible political leadership. It also provides a bond that strengthens our collective brotherhood irrespective of tribe, religion, creed or any other personal or group persuasion. These are factors we believe are necessary for our creativity to find efficacious platforms for the exploitation of social, political and economic opportunities for the common good. It follows, therefore, that leadership, especially political leadership, among young Nigerians must have its foundations on the love and fear of God and grow into a deliberate, cultivated habit to work with others of like – minds to positively impact society. Many of us make the mistakes of thinking that we can achieve all we want in political leadership by going it alone. But we fail to realize that as a group of people spread all over Nigeria, young people can, if they organize, muster a faith

with the strength that is capable of changing our dear nation positively towards unity; towards higher goals, towards nobler objectives and with the end of building a stronger, more vibrant nation. To achieve this, we must learn to live above the “self.” This is very important for the young Nigerian that has increasingly been distant from community and communal living, perhaps because technology has been able to provide for him a virtual community and companionship that has reduced personal relationships to casual, impersonal contacts. Technology is powerful and has the capacity to make people invent and market reputations. But political leadership calls for a lot more and demands of people to be real and true. Virtual reputations often are contrived. But as leaders, which young Nigerians are in every right, the people you may wish to lead would need to see, feel, relate and connect with the real values you represent as against what you make them think you represent. We live in a nation where corruption is rife and injustice is nearly an everyday occurrence. How we make conscious efforts to positively impact on our little circles where things such as these occur will often define and determine the opportunities we will get to occupy leadership positions. This is a very important point to note. Our small communities also face the challenges of corruption that some of us fail, or do not even feel a sense of duty, to make interventions that could correct them. This has become so because corruption and injustice have come to be stereotyped to the point where people associate them with only what happens in the public sector and government institutions and agencies alone. But this is far from the truth. Our reality is shaped by a lot more factors than what we see and experience in government. As a matter of fact, the factors that shape even the people that occupy positions of authority in government are experiences gathered long before getting into positions of power. We, therefore, need to expand the framework for tackling poor leadership and other vices to cover all that we do in our homes, in our various educational institutions and even in our interactions and conduct as members of smaller communities.

It is only when we cover these grounds so early in our lives and in our careers that we can imbibe the habit and rectitude to effectively build a culture where such things as corruption and various forms of injustice are anathema. As individual members of the vibrant Nigerian youth segment, one important lesson to learn is that you are like a broomstick that must be banded with others to become a tool for political, economic and social change. You need one another. And more importantly, you also need the wisdom and experiences of the older generation. Yours is, therefore, the task of being the examples that will shape the way others around you interpret their reality and, by extension, our collective reality. It also falls on you to display the type of energy that motivates others to tap from and remain focused on the bigger picture of bettering our society. It is only when we do this, one person at a time that we can have a society where poor leadership will become the exception rather than the rule. Let me at this point share what I have chosen to call the five cardinal principles and demands of leadership that will ensure that Nigerian youths are prepared to face the challenge of facilitating national redemption for our dear country Nigeria. These include: Being the example you seek: There are many of us that are waiting for change to happen from outside. We are waiting for the bandwagon to arrive for us to ride. The question we should ask ourselves is this: "Who designed this bandwagon we so eagerly await? Who is the driver of this wagon that you pray you could join? Are the people in this wagon driving to the right highway? Am I capable of bringing my own wagon and ensure that everyone else joins me in driving every other person towards the right destination? If we can answer these questions, the journey to influencing the world around us would have begun. Love: How much do we love those in our immediate circle? Is it possible that our life does not show much examples of love to the people around us? The truth is that if we can sow the seeds of love in our society, we will have started the process that will end the issues that we claim have bedeviled our society. A leader that has love for his people will not interfere with public funds and will ensure there is justice and equity in his environment. Nigeria is our environment. The more we spread love in our immediate environments, the closer we move towards evolving that Nigeria desirable country of our dreams.