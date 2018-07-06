Nigerian woman who flew to US on doctor’s advice gives birth to quadruplets
— 6th July 2018
Seeks public support
A Nigerian woman who flew to Texas to give birth to quadruplets has been able to take them home from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the Mail reported yesterday.
Nurses at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital had them dressed for the occasion swaddled in stars and stripes. The three girls and one boy were born June 1, with two weighing less than three pounds and two others weighing just shy of four pounds.
The quadruplets: Mercy Grace Dotuchowo, Adriel Wohuowo, Amaris Owopoha and Zephania Ohoyenta spent several weeks gaining their strength in the Level III NICU before they were able to finally leave the hospital. Their mother, Linda Agi told DailyMail.com she flew from Nigeria to Texas on the advice of her doctor, who said because she was over 40 and having four children at once, there was not adequate care available for her in her home country.
She and her husband Thomas saved up for flights and expected medical bills, and went to stay with Thomas’ sister in Houston. To ensure they continued earning money, Thomas flew with her so he could meet her doctor and returned home to work.
Linda said as the birth approached, she became anemic and was frightened of what would happen but was so grateful for her OBGYN Dr. Rachna Bhala. “I had a rough time, but thank god for Dr Bhala, who wasn’t scared for even a moment,” she said.
According to a Facebook post shared by Linda’s niece, the new parents are falling heavily into debt to pay for their mounting hospital bills. Mary Ogbeh said the couple have sold cars, and their apartment to keep on top of their payments, but are not sure how they will provide for their children when Linda and the babies return home in a month.
“(Linda) can’t fly back to Nigeria with the quads until they are about two months old,” she wrote. “She has been besides herself, looking for how she would care for them in that period of time.”
