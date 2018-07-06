Nigerian woman who flew to US on doctor’s advice gives birth to quadruplets

A Nigerian woman who flew to Texas to give birth to quadruplets has been able to take them home from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the Mail reported yesterday.

Nurses at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital had them dressed for the occasion swaddled in stars and stripes. The three girls and one boy were born June 1, with two weighing less than three pounds and two others weighing just shy of four pounds.

The quadruplets: Mercy Grace Dotuchowo, Adriel Wohuowo, Amaris Owopoha and Zephania Ohoyenta spent several weeks gaining their strength in the Level III NICU before they were able to finally leave the hospital. Their mother, Linda Agi told DailyMail.com she flew from Nigeria to Texas on the advice of her doctor, who said because she was over 40 and having four children at once, there was not adequate care available for her in her home country.