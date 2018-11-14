Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
The United States Government said the number of international students in the US has surpassed one million, putting the figures at 1.09 million.
The development, the US said, is happening for the third consecutive year; with an increase of 1.5 percent.
Out of the total number of 1,094,792, the US Study Abroad Data from the 2018 Open Doors Report puts Nigerian students at 12,693, an 8.4 percent change in the 2017/2018 academic year; compared with 11,710, which was 9.7 percent change in the 2016/2017 academic year.
READ ALSO: Again, labour draws battle line
The Information Office, Public Affairs Section, the US Embassy, in Abuja, yesterday, said in a statement that “while overall numbers of international students increased, new student enrolments fell by 6.6 percent in 2017/18, corroborating findings from the 2017 fall enrolment survey and continuing a slowing or downward trend first observed in the 2015/16 academic year” and added that “current gains in the total number of international students were due, primarily, to increased participation in the Optional Practical Training Programme, which allowed international students to practise their skills in the US, for up to 12 months during or after they complete their academic programmes, or up to 36 months for graduate students in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math fields.
Leave a Reply