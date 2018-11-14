Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government said the number of international students in the US has surpassed one million, putting the figures at 1.09 million.

The development, the US said, is happening for the third consecutive year; with an increase of 1.5 percent.

Out of the total number of 1,094,792, the US Study Abroad Data from the 2018 Open Doors Report puts Nigerian students at 12,693, an 8.4 percent change in the 2017/2018 academic year; compared with 11,710, which was 9.7 percent change in the 2016/2017 academic year.