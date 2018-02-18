The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Nigerian stars paint London red with goals
18th February 2018 - Sanchez makes Man Utd fan’s day in FA Cup win at Huddersfield
18th February 2018 - …Chelsea draws Leicester in q/final
18th February 2018 - Suarez, Alba strikes give Barca win
18th February 2018 - Emergency Rule in the works
18th February 2018 - TINUBU’S ASSIGNMENT TO RECONCILE APC, A SMART MOVE – AJOMALE
18th February 2018 - How To Stop Agitation For Self Determination – IKEDIFE
18th February 2018 - Herdsmen: What Idahosa Would Have Done – ArchBishop Ojo
18th February 2018 - Thriving in adversity: The Ekeh story
18th February 2018 - Unraveling execution trap as challenge to Nigeria’s economic recovery
Home / Sports / Nigerian stars paint London red with goals

Nigerian stars paint London red with goals

— 18th February 2018

Nigerian exports, Fred Onyedinma, Uche Ikpeazu, Funso Ojo and Kelvin Etuhu score for their various English clubs in league matches yesterday.

At the St Andrew’s Stadium where Birmingham City hosted Millwall on game week 32 in the Championship, the visitors claimed a 1-0 win courtesy of a 77th winning goal from substitute Fred Onyedinma.

Onyedinma came off the bench on 66 minutes, then slotted home a rebound after his initial effort was blocked.

A division lower, former Belgium youth international Funso Ojo netted his second league goal as Scunthorpe United were held to a 2-2 draw by Northampton Town at Glanford Park.

The central midfielder, who captained the team in recent games against Doncaster Rovers and Southend United, unleashed a shot from the edge of the area to tie the score at 1-1 in the 31st minute.

In the League Two, ex-Nigeria U23 invitee Uche Ikpeazu scored for the 12th time this season as Cambridge United saw off Grimsby Town 3-1.

The former Reading schoolboy opened the scoring in the 19th minute.

Still in the division, Kelvin Etuhu wrote his name on the score-sheet in the 19th minute of Carlisle United’s 2-0 win against Chesterfield, before coming off injured three minutes later.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Emergency Rule in the works

— 18th February 2018

…Why proposal for declaration of state of emergency in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Zamfara states won’t quell crisis ONYEDIKA AGBEDO The recent call by a Coalition of Northern Groups for the declaration of a state of emergency in states where the herdsmen menace has continued unabated despite the current efforts of the security agencies to…

  • TINUBU’S ASSIGNMENT TO RECONCILE APC, A SMART MOVE – AJOMALE

    — 18th February 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen The assignment given to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seen by some cynics as a risky political venture. However, in this interview, Chairman, Lagos State chapter of the party, Henry Ajomale, commends the President for the initiative, insisting that…

  • How To Stop Agitation For Self Determination – IKEDIFE

    — 18th February 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Convener of the South East Elders Forum, Dr Dozie Ikedife, has analyzed the recent All Progressives Congress (APC)’s greenlight to yield to the yearnings of many Nigerians to restructure the country. He made some quality suggestions on the direction the restructuring should go with time frame attached to it, if Nigerians must…

  • Herdsmen: What Idahosa Would Have Done – ArchBishop Ojo

    — 18th February 2018

    Enyeribe Ejiogu ([email protected]) The blistering letter that former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him not seek re-election in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election, the aftermath of the recent killings in Benue State and the burning of the palm plantation of Chief Olu Falae, by alleged Fulani herdsmen as well as the…

  • Why I stopped playing romantic roles – Mercy Johnson-Okojie, actress

    — 18th February 2018

    NKECHI CHIMA ONYELE, Abuja Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, is one thespian that has stood the test of time. And what is going for her is her talent and versatility. From her role in The Maid, a movie that launched her into stardom, Okojie has featured in several movies, garnering awards both locally and internationally. In…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share