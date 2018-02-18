Nigerian stars paint London red with goals

Nigerian exports, Fred Onyedinma, Uche Ikpeazu, Funso Ojo and Kelvin Etuhu score for their various English clubs in league matches yesterday.

At the St Andrew’s Stadium where Birmingham City hosted Millwall on game week 32 in the Championship, the visitors claimed a 1-0 win courtesy of a 77th winning goal from substitute Fred Onyedinma.

Onyedinma came off the bench on 66 minutes, then slotted home a rebound after his initial effort was blocked.

A division lower, former Belgium youth international Funso Ojo netted his second league goal as Scunthorpe United were held to a 2-2 draw by Northampton Town at Glanford Park.

The central midfielder, who captained the team in recent games against Doncaster Rovers and Southend United, unleashed a shot from the edge of the area to tie the score at 1-1 in the 31st minute.

In the League Two, ex-Nigeria U23 invitee Uche Ikpeazu scored for the 12th time this season as Cambridge United saw off Grimsby Town 3-1.

The former Reading schoolboy opened the scoring in the 19th minute.

Still in the division, Kelvin Etuhu wrote his name on the score-sheet in the 19th minute of Carlisle United’s 2-0 win against Chesterfield, before coming off injured three minutes later.