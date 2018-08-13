Nigerian singer Emma Nyra welcomes set of twins— 13th August 2018
NAN
Ace Nigerian singer and actress Emma Chukwugoziem known as Emma Nyra welcomed a set of twins after being in labour for 36 hours.
The singer shared the news on her Instagram handle @emmanyra.
“On Aug. 11 early hours of 2 a.m, after 36 hours of labour, I gave birth to two beautiful children Alexandria and Alexandre. The babies and I are doing well by God’s grace.’’
The 30-year-old singer and actress also poured out her heart as she expressed perpendicular love for the birth of her twins.
“I have never been so inspired and full of love as I am today. With style and full force, you have entered this world and forever impacted my destiny’’
“My career has been my priority for the past ten years of my life, so you can imagine that I was surprised and shocked at what God had in store for me! Last year, I over booked and over worked myself tirelessly’’
“Just to be able to achieve one of my biggest goals, this was to move into my dream home in Lagos. I was in a place in my life where I could imagine being more content.
“My parents were extremely proud of my accomplishments and my personal life was full of love and friends that encouraged me, since we all have similar goals and dreams’’.
Enugu govt. appoints over 1000 youths in political offices
Emma Nyra also added that during the nine months of pregnancy, she made a decision to abstain from public outings, keep away from social media to fully concentrate on her health and personal life.
The Texas born singer from Delta, feeling so excited to begin the journey of motherhood, encouraged all women, especially mothers of multiples to feel free to share their experiences and advice with her.
In 2012, she signed a recording contract with “Made Men Music Group’’ before she made her first major debut in the Nigeria music industry.
This was after she made a vocal appearance in Iyanya’s “your waist’’.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nyra had released several singles which saw her touring the United States and Canada between 2013 and 2014.
She had worked with the likes of Davido, Olu Maintain, Patoranking and others.
In 2013, Emma Nyra won the Most Promising actress to watch at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards. She ended her contract with “Made Men Music’’ group in 2014.
Apart from music, she has appeared in three Nollywood films which include American Driver, Rebound and Re-union.
