– The Sun News
Latest
16th July 2018 - France claims World Cup glory
16th July 2018 - Caretaker committee illegal, says AD youth forum
16th July 2018 - Passengers groan in Ekiti over guber poll
16th July 2018 - Osun guber: NGOs, stakeholders tasks APC NWC on direct primary
16th July 2018 - Okotie declares for presidency, calls for home-grown federalism
16th July 2018 - Road construction: Bear with us, Ambode begs residents
16th July 2018 - PFN holds rally in Calabar over killing of Christians, hunger
16th July 2018 - Ekiti, test of 2019 polls – Ekere
16th July 2018 - Speak out against against dictatorial tendencies, Wike tells clerics
16th July 2018 - Edo reviewing operations of orphanages, others – Obaseki
Home / Cover / National / Another Nigerian shot dead in South Africa
Another Nigerian is shot dead in South Africa, NIGERIAN COMMUNITY shocked

Another Nigerian shot dead in South Africa

— 16th July 2018

The Nigerian community in South Africa has expressed shock over the killing of another Nigerian, Mr. Martin Ebuzoeme, by unknown assailant in that country.

President of Nigerian Union in South Africa, Mr. Adetola Olubola, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria, in Abuja, yesterday, that the victim was killed in Yeoville, Johannesburg, around 7:30pm on July 12.

The killing came barely 48 hours after the visit of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, to Nigeria.

Ramaphosa had, during his visit to Nigeria, on July 11, said killing of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country was an act of criminality not specifically targeted at Nigerians.

“The killings are caused by high level of unemployment among the youth as well as other social factors emanating from long apartheid misrule.

“Government is however, doing all best possible to bring it down,” Ramaphosa had said.

Read also: Criminals behind killings of Nigerians –South African leader

The Nigeria Consul General in Johannesburg, Mr Godwin Adama, said the latest killing had nothing to do with xenophobic attacks.

“The man was killed by unknown gunmen and has nothing to do with xenophobic. The place is a crime prone area and those kind of assassinations happened often in that area.

“There is no investigation that showed that it was xenophobic. Within a year here, we have about 16,000 murders which do not necessarily have anything to do with any national of a particular country,” he said.

NAN reported that killing of Nigerians in South Africa had been on the increase in recent times.

Before the latest one, there was the assassination of Mr Ozumba Tochukwu-Lawrence, by an unknown gunman at 10 Koppe, Middleburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa, on July 6.

Read also: Nigerian killed in South Africa

Another Nigerian, ThankGod Okoro, was also reportedly shot dead in Hamburg, Florida West Rand, Johannesburg, on April 9 by the South African Police Flying Squad.

There was also the killing of Clement Nwaogu in April, a father of two. He was burnt to death by assailants.

The wanton killings of Nigerians in South Africa had sparked a number of protests there.

For demanding justice on behalf of their fallen compatriots, 14 of the protesters were taken into custody and branded ‘drug peddlers.’

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FRANCE - FIFA WORLD CUP

France claims World Cup glory

— 16th July 2018

France won the FIFA World Cup for the second time by overcoming Croatia’s bold challenge in a thrilling final in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. Read also: Croatia faces France in final Didier Deschamps’ side repeated the success on home soil at France ‘98 by a margin that hardly looked possible as Croatia stood toe-to-toe with the…

  • AD NWC illegal says DEMOCRATIC YOUTH ALLIANCE

    Caretaker committee illegal, says AD youth forum

    — 16th July 2018

    Democratic Youth Alliance, (DYA), a youth-based organisation mobilising for the revival and resuscitation of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Oyo State, has dissociated itself from what it described as malicious move by some unprogressive elements, to hijack the party structure in the state, for selfish agenda. In a statement by its Coordinator, Yemi Akintunde, the…

  • PASSENGERS groan in Ekiti over guber poll

    Passengers groan in Ekiti over guber poll

    — 16th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Ado-Ekiti Passengers in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital, and other towns in the state, yesterday experienced hardship in travelling out of the state as vehicles were scarce on the roads. Read also: Ekiti guber: Large turnout of voters in Ado-Ekiti Most of the vehicles stayed off the road for fear of possible attack. It…

  • CHRIS OKOTIE

    Okotie declares for presidency, calls for home-grown federalism

    — 16th July 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje Pastor of the Household of God Church, Rev. Chris Okotie, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election. Okotie had contested the presidency three times earlier on the platform of the Justice Party (JP) in 2003 and 2007, while in 2011 he contested on the platform of Fresh Democratic Party…

  • AMBODE - ROAD CONSTRUCTION - PATIENCE

    Road construction: Bear with us, Ambode begs residents

    — 16th July 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor Akimwunmi Ambode has appealed for patience and understanding of residents as they experience inconveniences in the construction of roads across the state. Ambode, who spoke while inspecting the progress of work on Oshodi-Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor and construction of roads in Ojokoro, at the weekend, said all…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share