Samuel Bello, Abuja

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said the country has not progressed scientifically, because many Nigerian scientists don’t understand human rights as specific obligations including social and economic rights essential to human well-being.

Onu, who stated this, on Monday, in Abuja, at the World Science Day Celebration, with the theme “Science, a Human Right”, said science ought to be used for the benefit of societies by both national and international communities.

He said many scientists in the country have forgotten the rights to health, food, clean environment and the right to the benefits of scientific progress, scientific knowledge, scientific freedom and international cooperation.

READ ALSO: Buhari signs N372b FCT 2018 budget, four others bills into law

He added that the land mark to propel Nigeria to greatness, using science and technology, is the presidential executive order No. 5 for planning and execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian content in contracts, science, engineering and technology, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the minister, “The order is intended to encourage Nigerians to take the destiny of the country in their hands through effective participation of all professionals. It is important that all of us work hard to ensure that made in Nigeria goods and services are patronised and supported.”

In his address, Permanent Secretary of Science ministry, Bitrus Nabasu, said the important role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues cannot be overemphasised.

“The theme of the 2018 world science day was crafted bearing in mind that the 2018 science day celebration coincided with the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the universal declaration of human rights and of the recommendation on science and scientific researchers, which also indicates that everyone has a right to participate in and benefit from science for sustainable development,” Nabasu said.