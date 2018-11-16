NAN

Reality star, Alex Asogwa, aka Alex Unusual was `auctioned’ in Abuja, for 300, 000 Naira to raise funds for cancer patients.

At the Project Pink Blue fundraising show on Thursday night, Alex Unusual, was “adopted” by her new family from Niger state after a “tough” bargaining process.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the 22 year old reality star was the host of the event.

Speaking, Alex lauded the organisers for coming up with an awareness and fund raising event to help and show love to cancer patients in the country.

Alex who was also the host of the event, said, “I know what it feels to lose someone close to you as a result of this ailment.

“I lost two people to cancer not because there was no funds for treatment but because they did not find out on time.

“Cancer is real and it kills irrespective of your age, class or social status,” she said.

She also called on Nigerians to check themselves regularly so as to commence treatment on time when they are diagnosed with it.

According to her last post on her social media platforms before the show, all the proceeds will go into the treatment of cancer patients.

She said @alex_unusual, “About to be auctioned for charity. All proceeds from the auction goes towards treatment for breast cancer patients.”

The event comes days after her fans trended on Twitter and Instagram for leading an awareness campaign on the symptoms of cancer and the importance of early detection.

NAN reports that other celebrities and industry practitioners were also auctioned for various amounts at the event.

These include actress, Rachael Okonkwo, reality star and fitness coach, Kemen, Ex-Mr Nigeria Bryan Okwara and TV personality, Denrele Edun and Charles Okpaleke of Playnetwork.

NAN also reports that dignitaries at the event included Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Ondo state gov’s wife, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Gov of kebbi state, Dr Zainab Bagudu, his wife, Dr Amina Bello, wife of Niger state gov.

Others are Hajia Asia El-rufai, wife of Kaduna state gov, Rep of U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria. Tosin Dokpesi,MD, AIT and Ace broadcaster, Mrs Moji Makanjuola