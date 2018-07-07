I think it’s just very wrong of TETFUND and the policy of the government to maintain that position not to extend TETFUND to privately-owned universities. It doesn’t make any sense at all, because this money comes from the private sector and the private universities are part of the sector that funds the agency.

Again, when we train people, we train them for the global market. All of them are going to the same market. So, when you use TETFUND to train some people to get PhDs or to go for international conferences like TETFUND does, then you’re building capacities to train people for the society. When you deprive us of that opportunity, you’re denying us of the right to contribute to the building of society. So, we should be allowed to access TETFUND. But they’re saying it’s a matter of legislation. They are using that technical ground to deprive us of benefiting from the fund. To deprive us of the opportunity to enjoy TETFUND is immoral and uncalled for. So, moves are on to seek amendment to the Act. Private universities are making efforts to get government to change its position. Bills are already before the National Assembly. I know that the Committee of Vice Chancellors of private universities has been able to sponsor a bill and are lobbying. The amendment we’re seeking to the TETFUND Act will soon be out.

You came in with a specific vision. Midway into your tenure, are you satisfied with what you have achieved?

I think substantially, the vision I came in with has been largely met. The university has been transformed, to the glory of God, physically and in terms of academic programmes. We have introduced new faculties and programmes. We have become more attractive, more reputable. The university has been able to commence postgraduate studies and school of part-time studies. We have renovated many buildings and constructed new ones. The road network in the university has been asphalted. We have instilled discipline in our students. There are major successes in the area of agriculture. We’re already doing a lot in the area of IGR by establishing business ventures that could generate funds. Our entrepreneurial programme is developing very fast. Our students acquire other skills beyond their disciplines such that they can employ themselves on graduation. Generally, the quality of education is of high standard. And discipline and spirituality have been greatly enhanced. The university has been totally overhauled.

You spent over three decades in public varsities. Now, you’re leading a private university.What are the similarities and differences?

The university system is the same. There is no difference in the modus operandi of universities in Nigeria. If you are in one, you can function anywhere. The only difference is that while I was at LASU, funding was coming from government. You didn’t have to lose your head or sleep about how to get money. But here, you have to go the extra mile to manage resources.You have to think of where your next salary would come from. But I make bold to say that despite the stress, we’ve never owed salaries for one day. We’ve been paying our salaries despite the fact that the wage bill is getting higher.