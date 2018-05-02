The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Nigerian Prisons Service begins recruitment
2nd May 2018 - May Day: Ekiti promotes 37,152 workers
2nd May 2018 - 7m people die every year from exposure to polluted air – WHO
2nd May 2018 - Amosun, Lalong highlight benefits of Buhari US visit
2nd May 2018 - Ganduje lauds Buhari over construction of Fed. roads in Kano
2nd May 2018 - 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran
2nd May 2018 - FG condemns Adamawa bomb attacks, orders security beefed-up
2nd May 2018 - Davido and Chioma: Everybody’s talking about the N45m Porsche
2nd May 2018 - Ekiti guber: No plans to step down for Fayemi –Bamidele, Ojo
2nd May 2018 - Governor urges workers to vote deputy
Home / National / Nigerian Prisons Service begins recruitment

Nigerian Prisons Service begins recruitment

— 2nd May 2018

The Nigerian Prisons Service has commenced recruitment for full time appointments.

According to a post on their website, the recruitment exercise will run from April 30 and end on June 11.

It read:

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for full time appointments to fill existing vacancies in the following positions in the Nigeria Prisons Service:

1. Available POSITIONS At NPS.

CATEGORY A: Superintendent Cadre:

i. Superintendent of Prisons (SP) Medical, CONMESS 02.
Applicants must be holders of M.B.B.S; M.D; M.D.S; or equivalents from recognized universities.
ii. Superintendent of Prisons (SP) Vetinary CONMESS 02.
Applicants must be holders of D.V.M from recognized universities.
iii. Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Pharmacy, CONHESS 09. Applicants must possess Bachelor’s of Pharmacy degrees from recognized universities.
iv. Assistant Superintendent of Prisons. I (ASP.I) CONPASS 09
Applicants must be holders of master’s degree from recognized Universities in the following areas: Humanities, Social Sciences, Lab. Sciences, Architecture, Engineering, Radiology, etc
v. Assistant Superintendent of Prisons II (ASP.II), CONPASS 08
Applicants must be holders of first degree from recognized Universities in the following areas: Humanities, Social Sciences, Psychology, Estate/Town Planning, Public Health, Food Sciences, Social Works, etc.

CATEGORY B: Inspectorate Cadre:

i. Senior Inspector of Prisons (SIP), CONPASS 08.
Applicants must be holders of HND certificates obtained from recognized Polytechnics/Colleges in the following areas: Estate Management, Town Planning, Public Health, Food Sciences, Social Works, etc.

ii. Inspector of Prisons (IP) Nursing, CONHESS 06.
Applicants must be Registered Nurses (RN), Registered Midwives (RM) or Registered Nurses/Midwives (RNM) obtained from recognized institutions

iii. Assistant Inspector of Prisons (AIP) CONPASS 06. Applicants must be holders of OND/NCE Obtained from recognized institutions.

CATEGORY C: Assistant Cadre:

i. Prisons Assistant I (PAI)

CONPASS

05
Applicants must be holders of GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or their equivalents with a minimum of Five (5) credits in not more than two (2) sittings, which should include English and Mathematics or Trade Test Grade 1 (Artisans, Motor drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc.)

ii. Prisons Assistant II (PAII)

CONPASS

04
Applicants must possess the GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or its equivalent with a minimum of five (5) credits in not more than two (2) sittings, which should include English or Trade Test Grade II. (Artisans, Motor drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc.)

iii. Prison Assistant III (PA.III)

CONPASS

03.
Applicants must be holders of GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or its equivalents with a minimum of three (3) credits in not more than Two (2) sittings, which should include at least English or Mathematics or Trade Test Grade III. (Artisans, Motor drivers, Mechanics, Auto Electricians, Plumbers, Carpenters, Masons, etc.).

Instructions For Application For Nigerian Prison Service Recruitment 2018

2. METHOD OF APPLICATION

i. Applications must be Online.
ii. Candidate are expected to log into the website www.prisons.gov.ng Fill and submit the application form online. Candidates are advised to print out the Referee forms which must be duly completed for submission during screening.
iii. Candidates should NOTE that multiple applications will automatically be disqualified.

3. SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS
Applications should be submitted online within Six (6) weeks.

4. STATUTORY REQUIREMENTS FOR THE RECRUITMENT

Requirements:
i. Applicants must be Nigerians by birth.
ii. Applicants must possess the requisite qualification and certificates. Any certificate or qualification not presented and accepted at the recruitment centre shall not be accepted after the recruitment.
iii. Applicants must be fit and present certificates of medical fitness from Government recognized Hospitals.
iv. Applicants must be of good characters, and must not have been convicted of any criminal offences.
v. Applicants must not be members of any Secret Society, Cults or Drug Addicts etc.
vi. Applicants must not be financially embarrassed.
vii. Applicants must be between ages of 18 and 30 years
viii. Applicants heights must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60 for females.
ix. Applicants chest measurement must not be less than 0.87 for men.
x. Computer literacy will be of added advantage.

5. APPLICATION: Candidates should note application is absolutely free.

6. CLOSING: All applications are expected to be completed and submitted within six (6) weeks.

__________________

Daily Post

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian Prisons Service begins recruitment

— 2nd May 2018

The Nigerian Prisons Service has commenced recruitment for full time appointments. According to a post on their website, the recruitment exercise will run from April 30 and end on June 11. It read: The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for full time appointments to…

  • May Day: Ekiti promotes 37,152 workers

    — 2nd May 2018

    The Ekiti State Government, on Tuesday, announced the promotion of 37, 152 workers in the public service, this was announced by Governor Ayodele Fayose during the celebration of the annual Workers’ Day popularly known as the May Day celebration in Ado-Ekiti. The governor said the exercise covered promotions from 2015 to 2017 and that they…

  • BUHARI TRUMP CHRISTIANS NIGERIA

    Amosun, Lalong highlight benefits of Buhari US visit

    — 2nd May 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Governors Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Simon Lalong of Plateau State have said President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to President Donald Trump of the United States of America, would yield positive results especially in the area of agriculture and security. The two governors, who were among of the Federal Government’s delegation…

  • Ganduje lauds Buhari over construction of Fed. roads in Kano

    — 2nd May 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described the recent approval  for the construction of the Sumaila-Falali–Birnin Bako–Bauchi road as ‘a significant step’ towards improving the commercial status of Kano State. The Federal Executive Council had on April 25 , 2018, approved the construction of the project at the cost N4.57…

  • MUBI MOSQUE

    FG condemns Adamawa bomb attacks, orders security beefed-up

    — 2nd May 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has described as ‘shocking and outrageous’ the suicide bomb attacks on a Mosque and a Market in Mubi, Adamawa State, on Workers’ Day. It has, therefore, directed security agencies to take immediate steps to beef up security in Mubi and its environs, especially markets and places of worship. This…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share